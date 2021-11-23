Save your Skin!

Photo by Anna Machuik

Try to limit the length and temperature of your showers and baths, as the longer you’re in hot water, the more your skin gets stripped of its natural oils.

By Ash Sabinin, Contributor

This year, winter is coming quickly and bringing lots of cold, windy days with her. Not only can the constant chill suck the motivation right out of people, but it also sucks the life out of their skin. Here are some ways to keep your skin feeling soft, moisturized, and healthy despite the brisk wind and torrential downpour.

So, this one’s probably the most obvious but use moisturizer! Always moisturize your face after washing it. I recommend washing your face at least once a day with a gentle cleanser, patting your face until almost dry and then applying a hydrating moisturizer. If you wear makeup, make sure to remove it with a gentle, alcohol-free makeup remover or cleanser and moisturize well. When moisturizing your body (which should be done after every shower or bath) choose a thicker cream as opposed to a lotion as it does a better job of trapping in the moisture. Also, don’t forget to moisturize your feet and hands! They do a lot of work and are often forgotten about when it comes to skincare routines.

Many people may see dry skin as a reason to avoid exfoliating, however using a gentle exfoliator every few days may be beneficial to help clear dead skin. But don’t go overboard with harsh scrubs and make sure to moisturize after exfoliating.

Another tip is to invest in good lip products as well because lips can chap very easily in the colder months and it’s best to try and prevent them from getting too dry to save yourself from the discomfort. I also suggest looking for a lip balm with at least SPF 15; I personally recommend Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment with SPF 30 but make sure you find something that suits your own skin type and needs.

This one’s a little counter-intuitive because we all love a hot shower or bubble bath when it gets cold, but the scalding water is actually makes your skin even more irritated and dry. Try to limit the length and temperature of your showers and baths, as the longer you’re in hot water, the more your skin gets stripped of its natural oils.

Another way to prevent dry skin is to invest in a humidifier. Keeping the air inside your house humid will help prevent the drying of your skin. Place it next to your bed when you sleep or in a room where you spend the majority of your day to give yourself the maximum time for your skin to absorb and appreciate the humidity.

Last but not least, another way to prevent dry skin is to hydrate from the inside out. Drink more water than you would in the summer but don’t chug large amounts at one time as it doesn’t help replenish you the way many small sips over the course of the day does.

I recommend adding as many of these habits and products into your skincare routine as possible for the next few chilly months and modifying them once summer comes to keep your skin looking and feeling great.