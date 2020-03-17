Scooby Snacks and severed limbs

Illustration by Athena Little

‘ Scoob and Shag’ Webtoon review

By Athena Little, Illustrator

4/5

Better hold on to your Scooby Snacks—the greatest crossover since Infinity War is coming to town! Here you can see all your favourite classic cartoon characters: Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Garfield, and more.

If you don’t already know, WEBTOON is a website for digital comics that creators make for readers around the world; it is a showcase for art, storylines, and an opportunity for experience. Some creators are paid for their work, but anyone could submit a comic of their own. Artists can update daily, weekly, monthly, or even once every blue moon. I happened to stumble upon this webtoon during my search, and it definitely piqued my interest.

Scoob and Shag features a world where aliens are the cartoons that we watch. The more these cartoons are watched, the more powerful they become. They get powers, called Ballyhoos, which can grant each individual a unique power such as time travel, teleportation, or controlling television static.

Having too many Ballyhoos could cause a character to go a bit crazy, hear voices, or talk directly to the audience—and such is the case with Mickey Mouse or Bugs Bunny. Other times, an increase of negative Ballyhoos could turn the characters into rampaging monsters. These realities, combined with the threat of war, proves to make life quite dangerous for Shaggy and Scooby—and on top of it, they both lost their memories.

As this webtoon is labelled under horror, I was initially confused. There was no aspect of horror in anything that I read in many chapters of comic. Most of what I saw was comedic shorts that just made me laugh. Continuing on however, the silly and weird six to ten panel shorts became a well thought out storyline with twists and turns. It was no mistake that it had some horror built in, but it kept the comedic tone it had in the beginning. (I must say though, it was quite disconcerting to go from Scooby Doo puking out mayonnaise, to watching Goofy and Fred Flintstone become the monsters we get nightmares about.)

At any rate, I was kept genuinely interested and wanting to read more. The art style was unique and had clearly shown effort, mostly in the storyline—not the shorts. Each character was drawn precisely, making it simple to tell them apart. Their personalities don’t always match those in their respective cartoons, but in a comic such as this, the variation is understandable.

Would I recommend this webtoon? Definitely! I have already recommended this to some friends and family and would absolutely recommend it to you! As this Webtoon is horror, it covers some topics that not everyone would be comfortable reading. It does include things like drugs, weed, severed limbs, blood, and death. These topics aside, the webtoon is a fun read, and well worth the time. I would suggest trying it out!