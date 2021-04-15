Photos by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

before leaving

I overheard a man say

when I get to a new space

I climb to its highest place

a bird’s eye view of the new environment

will be waiting

so I climbed on top of the highest sandhill

from all directions masses

of dijon and khaki

confronted me

a dirt that inhales like cinnamon

a dirt that blends into unshaven legs

sparkling in the still desert sun

you mistake your shadow

for a daffodil dune

everything has blended into a depthless

monochromatic disfigurement

of cream corn clouds

Remember: Out n back

the desert hippy gave me one piece of advice

the first: Out n back

A silence interrupted by the past’s echoes

distorted by the flax hued shapes

wealthy tourists drive in from Perump or Palm Springs

trombone shiny vehicles

and shoes that don’t belong in this barren land

shoes that would bring you out but not back

Where’s Waldo?

I wish I wore those beige tearaways

that old, retired people wear

they won’t eye me, can’t engage

this dust bowl they upstage

the desert hippy gave me one piece of advice

the first: Out n back