The Other Playlist

Photo by Jorge Villeda

A melange of sounds and flavours

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

Welcome to the post-pandemic Halloween, a time when 60’s countrypolitan meets 70’s Queb-disco, spooky surf rock makes a splash, shoegaze is briefly resurrected, and a whole album has been made in Hallows’ Eve’s name. This week’s Other Playlist consists of an eerie mélange of recently released tunes; each having been on the scene for less than a month. And while many of this soundscape’s artists are Canadian, expect an interjection from a spacey, psychedelic Spanish track; a slinky, Swedish folk tune; and a conceptual and sensual surrealist one from New Zealand (among a potpourri of others). Whether you are looking for an ambience-rich soundtrack for a night spent pumpkin carving, or some groove-inducing dance floor tunes, we’ve got you covered.

The complete Apple playlist can be found here.

Baby if we stick it out—Daniel Romano

Ciel Bleu—Bon Enfant

Goodbye Ghost—La Luz

Little Things—Big Thief

Darker Moves—Dayton Swim Club

Flipping Poles—Connan Mockasin

Jazz on the Autobahn—The Felice Brothers

Force d’Eros—Gab Paquet

Valle Local—Jose Gonzalez

All About Our Love—Mapache

Never Went Away—Mystic Braves

Haunted House Party—Austin Leonard Jones

You Enter—Zero Percent APR

Celeste V—The Zephyr Bones

Running Away—Cate Le Bon

Iso—Late Nite Laundry

Don’t Try Hard Enough—Morning Silk