The Other Playlist

A melange of sounds and flavours
By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer
Welcome to the post-pandemic Halloween, a time when 60’s countrypolitan meets 70’s Queb-disco, spooky surf rock makes a splash, shoegaze is briefly resurrected, and a whole album has been made in Hallows’ Eve’s name. This week’s Other Playlist consists of an eerie mélange of recently released tunes; each having been on the scene for less than a month. And while many of this soundscape’s artists are Canadian, expect an interjection from a spacey, psychedelic Spanish track; a slinky, Swedish folk tune; and a conceptual and sensual surrealist one from New Zealand (among a potpourri of others). Whether you are looking for an ambience-rich soundtrack for a night spent pumpkin carving, or some groove-inducing dance floor tunes, we’ve got you covered.
The complete Apple playlist can be found here.
Baby if we stick it out—Daniel Romano
Ciel Bleu—Bon Enfant
Goodbye Ghost—La Luz
Little Things—Big Thief
Darker Moves—Dayton Swim Club
Flipping Poles—Connan Mockasin
Jazz on the Autobahn—The Felice Brothers
Force d’Eros—Gab Paquet
Valle Local—Jose Gonzalez
All About Our Love—Mapache
Never Went Away—Mystic Braves
Haunted House Party—Austin Leonard Jones
You Enter—Zero Percent APR
Celeste V—The Zephyr Bones
Running Away—Cate Le Bon
Iso—Late Nite Laundry
Don’t Try Hard Enough—Morning Silk