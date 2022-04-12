Three hikes to explore this spring

Photo by Billy Bui

As nature re-emerges from the confines of winter, so shall we

By Ash Sabinin, Contributor

Spring has sprung and in between the days of rain, Vancouver has been basking in the beautiful sun that’s been starting to make a more regular appearance. With the rising temperatures and longer hours of sunlight, this is the best time of year to embark on some beautiful local hikes. Getting out and exploring nature is one of the best ways to get more in touch with yourself and the world around you. All the hikes listed are in the Greater Vancouver area and of varying levels of difficulty.

Starting off easy, we have Sasamat Lake with just over 3 kilometres of trail surrounded by beautiful scenery. Whether or not this is a hike or simply a walk-in nature is up to debate, but this is a great option for beginner hikers as it’s very relaxed with minimal elevation changes and gorgeous views of the lake. It could also be a good option for introducing younger children to the idea of hiking with an option to dip in the water if they get overheated and need to cool down. For more experienced hikers, this is a great option for when you want to get outside but not exert yourself too much physically. Sasamat Lake is home to White Pine Beach which means it can get quite crowded on really nice days, so arriving early is always ideal. Overall, this is a beautiful location to explore and definitely somewhere to check out this season.

This next location is quite popular, especially in the summertime, so checking the trails out now before all the kids are out of school is probably a pretty good idea. If you’ve been in Vancouver for a while, you’ve probably heard of Lynn Canyon and that reputation exists for good reason. With tons of space to explore, beautiful nature to take in and tons of trails to follow, it’s no surprise that Lynn Canyon is beloved by many. Lynn Canyon Park has something for every level of hiker: from a short walk to their famous 30-foot pool, to the Baden Powell trail that spans the North Shore area and explores part of Lynn Canyon. There’s also the Twin Falls Trail, which requires a bit more time and exploration so it’s often a little less crowded than the 30-foot pool. One of the best things about Lynn Canyon is the variety of trails and scenic destinations available without needing to be an experienced or advanced hiker; anyone can enjoy the beautiful views regardless of their hiking capabilities.

Last but most definitely not least is the Big Cedar and Kennedy Falls Trail. This is the most intense of the hikes listed here, with about 10 kilometres of trail to explore and around 150 metres of elevation gain. This is an absolutely stunning hike that really indulges itself in all the natural beauty we have in British Columbia. The trail offers hikers the chance to take in the spectacular sight of an 800-year-old cedar tree surrounded by an old-growth forest. Farther along, explorers will come across Kennedy Falls, an approximately 7-metre-tall waterfall coming from Kennedy Lake and flowing into Lynn Creek. This hike is definitely the most rigorous one and it does involve using a rope to climb a cliff; other hikers suggest wearing good, waterproof hiking boots, as the spray from the waterfalls can create lots of mud in the area and the trail itself is quite uneven. This hike definitely requires a bit more experience and preparation, but it’s so worth it.

These are only a few of all the remarkable hikes and trails in the Vancouver area, there are plenty more options available for those looking for something else more suited to their specific tastes. Spring is one of the best times to get outside and reconnect with nature, but please take care to not disturb any flora or fauna on your adventures. Baby animals are more common at this time so it’s important to be aware and keep back from any wildlife. We want to preserve the beauty of these places so that others can also enjoy it, so please don’t litter, and pick up trash if you see it. Hiking is one of the best ways to get in touch with your mind, body, and the nature around you, and so I hope this list gives you some inspiration for where to start.