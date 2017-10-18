Trick-or-treating should not have an age limit



A love for candy and costumes never dies

By Jessica Berget, Opinions Editor

With Halloween coming around the corner, the time for getting sick off of chocolate and candy is upon us. Unfortunately for young adults, we must wait until the day after October 31 to purchase the half-priced boxes of sweets to experience the whimsy that is Halloween candy. To me, this doesn’t make any sense. There are people out there just giving away free candy and we have to buy it because we are too old to participate in trick-or-treating? People will say it’s an activity that’s just for kids, but if adults want to dress up and experience the innocent fun of trick-or-treating, I say we should let them.

It’s not even really about the candy; dressing up and going out is fun no matter how old you are. I would much rather people go out and trick-or-treat than get black-out drunk or do harmful drugs at a Halloween party. I can understand why some people wouldn’t want to give candy to people who don’t show up in costumes; that defeats the whole purpose. However, as long as they’re polite, fully dressed-up, and just want to have a good time trick-or-treating, what’s the harm?

It also allows adults to have fun like they were kids again. I have many fond memories trick-or-treating with my friends when I saw young, and I would love it if I could still do it. Being an adult shouldn’t stop you from having some childish fun occasionally, and Halloween night is the perfect time to do it.

So, if an older kid comes trick-or-treating at your house, don’t turn them away because you think they are too old. Let them participate in the Halloween festivities. They aren’t hurting anyone and all they want is free candy, what’s wrong with that?