Tu me manques

By Bex Peterson, Editor-in-Chief
I know it’s been too long
since last I saw you
I know the texts you sent me
have stacked up, aged,
far too late to harvest
I know you understand the way
the days can slip into weeks
into months
into seasons and I know
we both promised we’d do better
and I’m the one who broke it
first
I know you’re somewhere new now
and your adventures are worlds
away from where we grew up
and God, I’m glad at least
one of us got out
(they say the good get out)
I know that there’s a scientific consistency
to moonlight
but no one can tell me
that the moon doesn’t shine
brighter on the places
where you are
I know the way you refract light
defies science altogether
so we’re all a little brighter
in your presence
and I know you won’t believe me
when I tell you all of this
(if I tell you all of this)
I miss you;
you’re missing from me,
I’m missing from you
I hope you know I count the days
until we can walk in the moonlight
together,
again