Maybe next time

By Caroline Ho, Assistant Editor

Sorry I can’t come tonight—stuff came up unexpectedly

I’m sure you understand, my dear; I promise next time I’ll be free.

Sorry I won’t make it out—I think I’m feeling slightly ill

But please have fun without me, friends; I’ll come next week, you know I will.

Whoops, I’ve already got plans—regrettably, I must refuse

(except I canceled on those too; I gave them this exact excuse).

Hello, wait, was that thing today? I thought you said November third!

I’ll guess I’ll have to pass this time. The next one, though, you have my word.

Wish I could come, but chores await, prep work to do, emails to send

Mondays to Fridays just aren’t great (but really, neither is the weekend).

Apologies, I’m far too tired. It’s been a busy, stressful day.

I’m just not in the mood right now. I promise, really, I’m okay.

I’m sorry I don’t feel like it. But thank you for the invitation.

I wish I could just tell you. You deserve a better explanation.