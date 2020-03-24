We should use this time to contemplate

COVID-19 has given us time to sit back and think

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

I am sitting in my night suit while writing this. The past four days of quarantine were not easy. Honestly, the first couple of days were very relaxing. I woke up whenever I wanted to, finished work at my own pace, and I had a reason to avoid people without feeling guilty. I lived life without a timeline.

The past few years have been hectic for me. I’ve tried juggling work, studies, and a social life in the best way possible but always ended up fretting about how fast life is for me and everyone else. I needed a break. In an unfortunate way, my wish has been granted—yet I couldn’t handle it for more than three days. My mood were swinging much more than a girl on her period. Every minute I prayed for things to get better so that I could step out and do something.

After all the complaining and whining, I sat back on my fourth day of doing nothing and realized that this time is golden. This certainly isn’t true for those who are sick, and I pray for them and their families. But if you are trapped at home and far more bored than imperilled why not just sit back and think?

Think about what we have done so far



Let’s appreciate our journey so far. How all of our efforts have helped us to grow and have added value to our communities. The journey wasn’t easy, but we all made it.

Think calmly about our regrets and understand them

We all have things we know we could have done differently and now we have the time to work towards fixing them, even if it only starts with a message.

Take this time to think about your loved ones

We can express gratitude that they are with us during this situation. If you have your parents, siblings, or a spouse around you right now, feel blessed. I am writing this while separated from my family in another country—words cannot express how that feels, but I am grateful for their health.

Think of your life goals

Make the best use of your time to work towards them. You can manifest anything by putting in the best efforts you can. Seize every hour, because they are yours.

Think of the skills you possess



And look to improve them. Although I did not like the idea of eating out, I was stuck with it because I never was a good cook. Most days I had no other option, so I forced myself to cook. Now I have the chance to do something about it. I make one new dish every day. Yes, I have overcooked and undercooked the food a few times, but I am improving.

Think, plan, and inculcate good habits



I always hated sleeping in, but I couldn’t do much about it because of my working hours. Now without shifts today, tomorrow, or next week, I can work on this habit.

Don’t think and just breathe



Just inhale and exhale. We can either just focus on the negativity of the situation or make the best of it.