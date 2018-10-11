We were only warned about strangers

By Anonymous
1.
The bleachers at my high school
I laughed and slid further down the waxy bench
You followed
2.
Grandpa’s house
While he told me a story about princesses
I waited to be rescued
3.
Closing time at work
Even now the stench of ground coffee still makes me sick
I never took another shift
4.
My bedroom while I napped
Because you thought that since I said yes before
You could do it whenever
5.
My basement when you waited to be picked up
Your mom asked us to take a photo together on prom night weeks later
I’d known you since kindergarten
6.
Your apartment
You kissed me on the cheek and thanked me afterwards
But I never said yes
7.
Grandma’s village in the Philippines
I was exploring an abandoned barn when you found me
I never told my parents
8.
A naval ship on the Atlantic
There wasn’t enough evidence to even get to a courthouse
You’re still enlisted, I’m discharged
9.
Neighbour’s house
You were my babysitter when Mom was at work
I try to erase ages nine through twelve
10.
The playground near the tetherball pole
It was my fault you couldn’t keep your hands to yourself
Puberty hit me before any other girl