We were only warned about strangers

By Anonymous

1.

The bleachers at my high school

I laughed and slid further down the waxy bench

You followed

2.

Grandpa’s house

While he told me a story about princesses

I waited to be rescued

3.

Closing time at work

Even now the stench of ground coffee still makes me sick

I never took another shift

4.

My bedroom while I napped

Because you thought that since I said yes before

You could do it whenever

5.

My basement when you waited to be picked up

Your mom asked us to take a photo together on prom night weeks later

I’d known you since kindergarten

6.

Your apartment

You kissed me on the cheek and thanked me afterwards

But I never said yes

7.

Grandma’s village in the Philippines

I was exploring an abandoned barn when you found me

I never told my parents

8.

A naval ship on the Atlantic

There wasn’t enough evidence to even get to a courthouse

You’re still enlisted, I’m discharged

9.

Neighbour’s house

You were my babysitter when Mom was at work

I try to erase ages nine through twelve

10.

The playground near the tetherball pole

It was my fault you couldn’t keep your hands to yourself

Puberty hit me before any other girl