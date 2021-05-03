Space Geographer Returns: Part 13

Photo-illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

The thing is, falling through the air is a slow sensation. You feel every second of it.

I made the decision to jump, hoping the sand breaks my fall and not my bones, but really, would it be so terrible if it did that too?

The only description I have left for what is happening to me is that I think I am going through some kind of metamorphosis, like a caterpillar does when it changes into a butterfly. Only, I don’t think my change will be quite as beautiful. In fact, I’ve never felt so close to some bewildering state between dead and alive before. Where it used to itch, my body now feels like sandpaper inside and out. The numbness in my fingers has spread well into my arms, and these large green boils are surfacing all across my skin.

No, it wouldn’t be too terrible if the sand broke me at all. I close my eyes, waiting for impact.

It never occurs.



Like a lightning strike, my molecules are zapped up and spread apart, as I am rematerialized elsewhere. At last, my rescue party has arrived.

Continuation of this exciting adventure next week!