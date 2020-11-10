Weekly crossword: Second person

By Caroline Ho, Contributor
ACROSS
1. Ink-saver?
4. Indent key
7. Die spot
10. Himalayan ungulate
13. Condition that can be caused by concussions
14. Stadium cheer
15. “Lemon” or “lime” ending
16. Prefix meaning “outer”
17. Weepy
19. Event with many historical costumes
21. What Dysons and Dirt Devils are
23. List of options
24. Orion’s title
25. “Anything’s fine,” briefly
27. Pig home
28. Video file format
32. Cry from a coop
35. The way
36. Font style, for short
37. Sound booster
38. Opposite SSW
40. Jean-__ Picard
42. Montevideo’s nation, briefly
43. __ Cong
45. Fed. accident investigator
47. Increasing
49. Engrave
50. Big name in horror manga
51. It’s largely made of dead white blood cells
52. Distinguished
55. Connector type for many newer electronics
58. What a lot of pale-coloured furniture has
62. Mention
63. “Chandelier” artist
64. Menagerie
65. Candle count
66. Japanese plum
67. Pic
68. Conclusion
69. Chem. unit
70. Class for some immigrants
71. Born, abroad
72. Grassy land
DOWN
1. Abbr. in video surveillance
2. Elite group
3. V-sign’s meaning
4. What a vegetarian might order at a Japanese restaurant
5. Grad
6. Burp
7. __ leave
8. What might be said to a cute toddler
9. Pasta variety
10. Calendar span
11. X- or Y-
12. Seoul’s co.
18. Like pre-Germanic alphabets
20. Physicist Enrico
22. It’s a sin
26. What good and evil or political views are often depicted as
29. Spitting sound
30. Merit
31. Liquid-pouring sound
32. Give in
33. Leave out
34. Group with 13 member nations
39. Legal bar
41. What might be high when you have many programs open
44. Stem spike
46. A and B
48. “Hey, you!”
53. Prelude’s counterpart
54. Dye commonly used in histology
56. Screen edge
57. Hag
58. Cogito __ sum
59. Sky, en français
60. Common cocktail garnish
61. Star Wars character
62. [Thud!]