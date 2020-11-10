Weekly crossword: Second person

By Caroline Ho, Contributor

ACROSS

1. Ink-saver?

4. Indent key

7. Die spot

10. Himalayan ungulate

13. Condition that can be caused by concussions

14. Stadium cheer

15. “Lemon” or “lime” ending

16. Prefix meaning “outer”

17. Weepy

19. Event with many historical costumes

21. What Dysons and Dirt Devils are

23. List of options

24. Orion’s title

25. “Anything’s fine,” briefly

27. Pig home

28. Video file format

32. Cry from a coop

35. The way

36. Font style, for short

37. Sound booster

38. Opposite SSW

40. Jean-__ Picard

42. Montevideo’s nation, briefly

43. __ Cong

45. Fed. accident investigator

47. Increasing

49. Engrave

50. Big name in horror manga

51. It’s largely made of dead white blood cells

52. Distinguished

55. Connector type for many newer electronics

58. What a lot of pale-coloured furniture has

62. Mention

63. “Chandelier” artist

64. Menagerie

65. Candle count

66. Japanese plum

67. Pic

68. Conclusion

69. Chem. unit

70. Class for some immigrants

71. Born, abroad

72. Grassy land

DOWN

1. Abbr. in video surveillance

2. Elite group

3. V-sign’s meaning

4. What a vegetarian might order at a Japanese restaurant

5. Grad

6. Burp

7. __ leave

8. What might be said to a cute toddler

9. Pasta variety

10. Calendar span

11. X- or Y-

12. Seoul’s co.

18. Like pre-Germanic alphabets

20. Physicist Enrico

22. It’s a sin

26. What good and evil or political views are often depicted as

29. Spitting sound

30. Merit

31. Liquid-pouring sound

32. Give in

33. Leave out

34. Group with 13 member nations

39. Legal bar

41. What might be high when you have many programs open

44. Stem spike

46. A and B

48. “Hey, you!”

53. Prelude’s counterpart

54. Dye commonly used in histology

56. Screen edge

57. Hag

58. Cogito __ sum

59. Sky, en français

60. Common cocktail garnish

61. Star Wars character

62. [Thud!]