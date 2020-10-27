Weekly crossword: Something’s missing

By Caroline Ho, Contributor



ACROSS

1. Norse god beheaded by the Vanir

6. Fellow

10. Ancient Levantine kingdom

14. Make up (for)

15. The Persistence of Memory painter

16. Title

17. Leave a mark

18. Mob action

19. Astounds

20. Tolkien’s epic

23. Scent

24. Test metal

25. Get payback for

28. Name of twelve Roman Catholic popes

30. Crowd

31. Butter alternative

33. Church recess

37. Winglike structure

38. A noble gas… and a hint to 20- and 51-across and 4- and 10-down

39. Author Gaiman

40. They’re off when outcomes become uncertain

41. A printer colour

42. Type of leukocyte that’s vital in the immune system

43. Boast

45. Death, en español

46. When the balcony scene in Romeo and Juliet occurs

49. Yoga pose

51. Smilodon, colloquially

57. Missing, to the military

58. Musician Ora

59. Equestrian

60. Repair

61. Short piece

62. Chinese or Cambodian, e.g.

63. Fateful day in March

64. Type of dining

65. Set aside

DOWN

1. Ship spar

2. Longing

3. Pout

4. Poem often read on Remembrance Day

5. Cast anew

6. Floppy successor

7. City in Israel

8. Scads

9. Spongy citrus part

10. Da Vinci or Michelangelo, e.g.

11. Registers, with “on”

12. Last Greek letter

13. Disordered

21. Buck’s mate

22. Contents of la mer

25. Moby-Dick captain

26. Small rodent

27. “Quod __ demonstrandum”

28. Lowly labourer

29. Charged bit

31. Antelope genus

32. JFK alt.

34. Look closely

35. Sediment

36. French fashion magazine

38. High card

42. Tree-sparse biomes

44. High, in slang

45. Fannie __

46. “Same here.”

47. Called like a crow

48. Steak cut

49. Uppermost level, often

50. Form

52. Killer whale

53. Unctuous

54. Prefix for “-matic” or “-syncratic”

55. Equipment

56. Sea eagle (alt. sp.)