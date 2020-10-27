Weekly crossword: Something’s missing

By Caroline Ho, Contributor
ACROSS
1. Norse god beheaded by the Vanir
6. Fellow
10. Ancient Levantine kingdom
14. Make up (for)
15. The Persistence of Memory painter
16. Title
17. Leave a mark
18. Mob action
19. Astounds
20. Tolkien’s epic
23. Scent
24. Test metal
25. Get payback for
28. Name of twelve Roman Catholic popes
30. Crowd
31. Butter alternative
33. Church recess
37. Winglike structure
38. A noble gas… and a hint to 20- and 51-across and 4- and 10-down
39. Author Gaiman
40. They’re off when outcomes become uncertain
41. A printer colour
42. Type of leukocyte that’s vital in the immune system
43. Boast
45. Death, en español
46. When the balcony scene in Romeo and Juliet occurs
49. Yoga pose
51. Smilodon, colloquially
57. Missing, to the military
58. Musician Ora
59. Equestrian
60. Repair
61. Short piece
62. Chinese or Cambodian, e.g.
63. Fateful day in March
64. Type of dining
65. Set aside
DOWN
1. Ship spar
2. Longing
3. Pout
4. Poem often read on Remembrance Day
5. Cast anew
6. Floppy successor
7. City in Israel
8. Scads
9. Spongy citrus part
10. Da Vinci or Michelangelo, e.g.
11. Registers, with “on”
12. Last Greek letter
13. Disordered
21. Buck’s mate
22. Contents of la mer
25. Moby-Dick captain
26. Small rodent
27. “Quod __ demonstrandum”
28. Lowly labourer
29. Charged bit
31. Antelope genus
32. JFK alt.
34. Look closely
35. Sediment
36. French fashion magazine
38. High card
42. Tree-sparse biomes
44. High, in slang
45. Fannie __
46. “Same here.”
47. Called like a crow
48. Steak cut
49. Uppermost level, often
50. Form
52. Killer whale
53. Unctuous
54. Prefix for “-matic” or “-syncratic”
55. Equipment
56. Sea eagle (alt. sp.)