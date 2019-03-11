By Tania Arora, Staff Reporter

The 20th century has kept everyone on their toes.

Although we try to keep updated with everything ranging from technology to politics to finances, we tend to forget the crucial part—our own personal welfare. In light of this, Douglas College will be offering free personal wellness workshops for students.

The event constitutes of six online workshops that will focus on creating self-awareness of one’s personal well-being. This project is sponsored by Douglas College and is a research study that includes the application of a Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) program, with the goal of studying the outcomes of the program if implemented in a post-secondary setting.

The sessions will be conducted every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm and Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm over a period of three weeks starting from March 5.

Listed in the National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices, WRAP is a process of prevention and wellness. The program is designed for people struggling with mental illness and mental health struggles. According to its website, WRAP was created in 1997 by “a group of people who were searching for ways to overcome their own mental health issues.” The program has found success worldwide and is being implemented in many healthcare systems.

Mary Ellen Copeland, PhD and author of the original Wellness Recovery Action Plan, is quoted on the website as saying, “When the group developed WRAP, I was so impressed that I went home and wrote one for myself. As I began to live WRAP, my life changed dramatically. Over time I felt better and better and better. WRAP is a way of life for me—a great life.”

According to WRAP, effective recovery is based upon five key concepts: hope, personal responsibility, education, self-advocacy, and support. The program offers a range of tools which people may use to develop their own WRAP, such as contacting friends, exercise, relaxation, and more.

Anushka Basantani, a student at Douglas College, said in an interview with the Other Press, “I personally feel that out of all the body parts, it is the brain which we use the most. Everything in our surrounding affects us mentally. Hence, it requires repairs. For my wellness I always [try to spend time] amongst my friends. I have certain group of people around me whom I go to in case of anything not going well in my life. I go to vent everything out. Saying it out loud, knowing someone is listening, relaxes me. […] It obviously doesn’t solve the problem I have, if any, but definitely refreshes my mind to think better.”

The workshops will take place until March 23. Students can talk to their counsellor to get signed up or contact Regina Casey at caseyr@douglascollege.ca for more information or to register.