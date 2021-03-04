What’s going down at Dougie?

Online events for students and non-students in March

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

With spring in the air, students now will have to worry about upcoming finals next month. Luckily, the college is hosting a variety of events to help students with their upcoming final assignments, learn about different perspectives in panels, or just to take a break from studying and have fun. All of these events will be held online on Zoom.

Anti-Racism Keynote Address

March 4 at 1:30 pm

Join keynote address Cicely Belle Blaine, moderator Dr. Charmaine Perkins (of the Criminology sector of Douglas College), and Sam Bradd’s graphic facilitation from Drawing Change as they explore the wide range of social impacts from the COVID-19 lockdowns. The panel will focus on sexual and gender-based violence, mental health, racism, and will feature stories of lived experiences, arts, and culture. Students who wish to attend should register for this Zoom event on the Douglas College website.

Women’s Day Event, Challenging Social Norms

March 5 at 10:30 am

The Douglas College Alumni Association in partnership with Ten Thousand Coffees has banded together a panel of successful women from companies to discuss issues women face in the workplace and how to overcome them. Women from companies like Adidas, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Facebook, American International Group (AIG), and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will be showcased to discuss overcoming gender-based hurdles.

Friday Hangouts, Leadership and Final Friday

March 5 and March 12 at 5pm

Looking for a COVID-19 friendly way to socialize with other Douglas College students? Well, look no further as the next two Fridays Douglas College will be hosting Friday Hangouts. This online event will be complete with games, discussions, activities, exploring leadership opportunities, and they will be giving out prizes for the last Friday Hangout—so don’t miss it!



English Language Workshop and Tutor Tips

March 9, March 16, and March 17 at 3:30 pm

These workshops will provide students with the tools they need to succeed in their Douglas College courses like listening, reading, writing, and speaking. They will be hosted by the college’s Learning Centre instructors, English language, and peer tutors. The March 9 workshop will focus on present and past tense and when (or when not) to use while the March 16 workshop will highlight the use of online tools to help with editing English. The Tutor Tips workshop on March 17 will have a panel of tutors sharing their own strategies for organizing and studying before exams. Students can register for this event on the Douglas College website.

Long Night Against Procrastination

March 10 from 9pm to midnight

No student is immune to the effects of procrastination and unnecessary the stress it can cause. That’s why Douglas College is hosting a late-night, procrastination-free study session to aide other students in research, citations, writing, or any questions or concerns they may have with their upcoming final assignments or exams. Registration for this event is open on the Douglas College website.

Career Fair 2021 Workshops

March 5 at 12:30pm and March 8 at 2:30pm

With the upcoming career fair coming to Douglas College, events will be held beforehand to prepare students for interviews and meeting potential employers. These workshops will go over what career fairs are, how to prepare for them, video interviews, how they differ from in-person career fairs (as this one will be held online), and will offer an evaluation of how ready you are to meet recruiters. Students can register for this online event on the college career page. The 2021 career fair will be held jointly with Douglas College and Capilano University on March 11—deadline to register ends on March 9 at 9am so register now!

Annual Quiz Night

March 11 at 6:30 pm

This quiz night (and online auction) will be held with proceeds going to the Community Outreach Program which is a program led by the Douglas College Psychiatric Nursing Students to help those affected by the current pandemic, mental health, or opioid crisis. Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart will be hosting this online trivia-packed event. The event is $10 for students and $25 for non-students and people are encouraged to come in a group of six or will be placed in groups.

Virtual Health Fair

March 15 at 10am, March 16 at 11:30am, and March 17 at noon

This event hosted by volunteers at the Student Wellness Awareness Network (SWAN) will cover a number of issues in each workshop. The first one on March 15 will focus on financial literacy and wellness and how to control personal finance with college. The event on the next day will cover quick at home workouts students can do without gym equipment in 5-, 15-, and 30-minute time frames (perfect for taking study breaks!) The last event will highlight ways to get yourself out of a pickle (whatever that might be) in ways that save time and energy.