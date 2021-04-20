What’s going down at Dougie?

Douglas College online events April to May

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

Final exam season is here and then it’s fun in the sun until fall classes come back (unless you’re one of those freaks who takes summer classes). While the spring semester at Douglas is coming to an end, the fun never stops and the college has planned a number of online events to quell the COVID-19 summer boredom and to encourage safe socialization. Here are the college’s (all online) events from the end of April to beginning of May.

Career Boot Camp

April 26, 27, and 28 from 10am to 3pm

Need help figuring out what to do or where to go for work after graduation? This interactive workshop will help strategize students for the years ahead with group activities, strength assessments, and an employer discussion panel. Students can go to the Douglas College Career Hub to register.

Douglas College Research Day Deadline

April 26 at noon

Research Day is an annual event at the college that let Douglas College students showcase their work in individual or group research projects. The event (which usually is in person) will shift to an online, week-long event from May 3 to 7. April 26 is the deadline for students to register their research projects for this event. Students are invited to make presentations displaying their research and another short presentation with a Student Life team member discussing the findings of their research. Every applicant is a winner as each participant will be given a gift card in exchange for their hard work and dedication.

Information Session for Future Students

April 27, 29, and May 20 at 5pm

For new students planning to come to the college next semester, registration for the upcoming information session are now open. The Douglas College information sessions give potential students the skinny on many important aspects of college life such as admission requirements, career pathways, university transfer options, and curriculum guidelines to name a few. Each program specific information session will be led by an appropriate faculty member from that program so students can interact with possible future instructors.

2021 Student Leadership Awards

April 29 at 6pm

This annual event hosted by Student Life celebrates exceptional students and faculty that have made memorable contributions to the school or student engagement. This year’s event will not only focus on this academic year but show the leadership of individuals throughout their career at Douglas.

DougTalks: Career Changes With Leonard Schein

May 6 at 12:30pm to 1:30pm

Former Douglas College instructor Leonard Schein is best known for founding the Vancouver International Film Festival and Festival Cinemas. Now, this entrepreneur, philanthropist, and psychologist is coming back to give wise words and advice on career changes and following your passion.





