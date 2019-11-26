What’s going down at Douglas?

Your guide for weekly college events

By Jessica Berget, Editor-in-Chief

Well, it’s the final week of the fall semester. We here at the Other Press know how much students will all miss the roaming halls and classrooms of Douglas College, so to ease the transition into holiday break mode, here are some events happening on campus this week.

November 27

Live music fans—your cup runneth over this week. As a part of the fall concert series, the Douglas College music department will be hosting free live music open to the public and will be available the New Westminster campus from November 26 to 29. This Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, the Douglas College concert band along with Percussion ensemble and special guests presents “Winds and Percussion in Concert.”

November 28

Continuing with the free live music as part of the fall concert series, the Music Technology Fusion Band (with special guests) presents FusionFest. This event will be held this Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 pm in the performing arts theatre at the Douglas College New Westminster campus.

Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. Those are the five D’s of dodgeball (and DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story) and an important reminder for the dodgeball intramurals held by the Douglas College Coquitlam campus. Intramurals will be held at Pinetree Community Centre (located next to the Coquitlam campus) in gym three from 4:30 to 6 pm. To participate, students must submit a form beforehand on the school website under drop-in recreation/intramurals. Students will need to sign in using the Douglas College DS app and are advised to bring gym clothing and a water bottle.

Laugh off your final grades with the DSU comedy club! “Contagious,” a stand-up comedy showcase, will be hosted at the New Westminster campus in room N2201. Local Vancouver comedian Robert Peng will be featured as a special guest. According to his official website, Peng is “An unemployed engineer who turned to comedy out of desperation. Having been denied a destiny of having a lot of money, and the destiny of getting laid before he is 26 (he is 25 now), Robert brings the to stage the energy that only an entitled millennial virgin can provide.” Doors to this event will open at 7:30 pm and will start at 8 pm. Stand-up routines and comedic performances by students will also be presented.

November 29

There is never a dull moment this week with the Laura C. Muir Performing Arts Theatre. This Friday, Douglas College composition students will present their new music creations at the Composition concert starting at 7:30 pm. This is your last chance to enjoy free live music as it is the last day of the fall concert series at Douglas.