What’s happening this week

October 15 to 20

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

We are now well into October and there are plenty of activities to fill up your days with fun. They’re truly never-ending. Seriously. Someone help me. Activities are literally knocking on my door.

Vancouver Delights: 7 Hour City Tour

Date: Reoccurring daily

Location: Pickup services from multiple locations (contact supplier after purchase to arrange)

Time: 10 am start time

Price: Their special offer makes many upcoming tours $108 per ticket for adults, and the price is always $86 for children, and free for infants under two!

Whether you’re a local, a tourist, a domestic student, or an international one, this is a great opportunity to experience a guided tour of the beautiful city of Vancouver. Grab a birds-eye view of the city from the lookout in Harbour Centre, cross the world’s largest suspension footbridge at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, and visit iconic locations all around Vancouver—including Stanley Park, Granville Island, Gastown, Chinatown, and the beautiful North Shore. Bring good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and a rain jacket just in case—it is October, after all.

Le Roundabout

Date: October 16

Location: The Nest, Granville Island: 1398 Cartwright Street, 3rd floor, Vancouver

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Price: $18 per ticket for adults, $14.75 for students and seniors

Children under eight cannot be accommodated, minors must be accompanied by an adult

Part of the 2019 International TheatreSports Festival, Le Roundabout is a fully improvised contemporary play directed by Dan O’ Connor. The play deals with subject matter such as “relationships, modern living, and the change that happens when we commit to what we want,” according to the Vancouver TheatreSports’ website. Seems like a unique way to get a dose of good advice that we all often need.

LifeGame

Date: October 17 and 18

Location: The Nest, Granville Island: 1398 Cartwright Street, 3rd floor, Vancouver

Time: 7:30 pm to 9 pm

Price: $18 per ticket for adults, $14.75 for students and seniors on Thursday Oct 17

$28.50 per ticket for adults, $23.25 for students and seniors on Friday Oct 18

Children under eight cannot be accommodated, minors must be accompanied by an adult

Part of the 2019 International Theatresports Festival, LifeGame, developed by legendary Keith Johnstone, is “an improvised staged biography of a guest’s life,” according to the Vancouver TheatreSports’ website. The guest is interviewed about their life, including odd questions such as “How would you like to die?” After asking such questions, a team of improvisers act out what they learn. This hilarious play is a great opportunity to indirectly get yourself on stage.

19th Annual West Coast Women’s Show

Date: October 18 to 20

Location: Tradex: 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford (This is a 2.5 hour transit or 45 minute drive activity)

Time: On Oct 18: 1 to 9:30 pm, on Oct 19: 10 am to 9 pm, on Oct 20: 11 am to 5 pm

Price: $10 per ticket online, $12 per ticket at the doors. Youth (ages 13 to 17) $9 per ticket. Kids age five and under are free!

The ultimate girl’s weekend: Three days featuring fashion from 400+ boutiques! Check out artisan markets, a sexy fireman calendar show, a fashion show with dancers, and celebrity guest speakers—including Bif Naked, Michelle Stafford, Claire Newell, and Chef Massimo Capra!

Apple Festival

Date: October 19 to October 20

Location: UBC Botanical Gardens: 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Price: $5 (cash only) for adults, children 12 and under free

Did you know there are more than 40 different apple species grown in BC? I didn’t. If you want to learn more about apples, come out to UBC’s Botanical Garden and celebrate one of BC’s favourite fruits! Learn about apple diversity, rare tastes, and unusual varieties of apples—ones you’ve probably never heard of! Don’t forget the delicious apple pie tastings, cider demonstrations, a whole bunch of cool shows on the main stage, kids’ activities, and a craft market where you can buy your very own apple tree to plant at home!