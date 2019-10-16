Animal poo superstitions that can influence your life

Lucky bird droppings aren’t the only animal feces that have mysterious power

By EG Manilag, Staff Writer

1. Frog poo: Exam luck

Frog poo has the power to bless your exams. Ever heard of Pepe the frog? Well, Pepe’s just a green anthropomorphic frog who is a rare gold on students’ social media feeds. When the illusive frog does visit, he brings on good luck for exams. So, the next time you see a frog answering to the call of nature, contain it as a lucky charm for midterms or finals because it could be Pepe.

2. Spider droppings: Superhero powers

The easiest way to be Spider-Man. Yes, spider poop is the alternative way. If you don’t want to get bitten, then take a bite. The only downside to this, however (other than its horrible taste) is that you won’t have as many epic powers as Spider-Man does. Don’t worry—on the plus side, you also won’t have to take the great responsibility that comes with it. It’s a win-win.

3. Dog poop: Power of responsibility

I can attest that it will make you a responsible person. This may be the most sensible superstition of all time. Letting the dogs out and scooping their poop means that you can make good decisions. I was once in-charge of a few dogs. For two weeks, I would let the dogs out at the exact time they were supposed to—early morning, five in the afternoon, and eight in the evening. Slowly, canine droppings taught me to have a laser-focus on the time and repetitive work. I’ve become a successful member of my family with these contributions, and I owe it all to dog poo.

4. Cow manure: Power of attention

Cow poo can make you the center of attention. We all know that cow manure is an extremely useful poop, particularly in producing fertilizers and biogas. But what some of us might not know is that it can grant you the power to get people’s attention—I know this from experience. Once my friends and I went biking on a highway with farms on the sideroad. Suddenly, a fast car passed all of us, hitting a huge puddle of cow dung. My friend in the front was granted the experience of being covered in cow dung. He literally ate shit and was all covered in it. After the crappy incident, we could literally focus on nothing, but his poo covered existence—laughing and puking at the same time.