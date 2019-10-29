What’s happening this week

October 28 to November 2

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Not sure what you’re doing for Halloween yet? No worries, we’ve got you covered! Here’s another round of spooky, fun events if you want to cause a ruckus this week.

The Pumpkin Patch Festival



Date: Open for the season everyday, weather permitting

Location: Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Stevenston Highway

Time: Weekdays 9am to 1:30pm, weekends and holidays 10am to 4:30pm

Price: $11 per person weekdays, $14 per person weekends and holidays

Picking pumpkins straight from the patch is a more fun family experience than just buying them from the grocery store. Richmond Country Farms has corn stalks, sunflowers, and whimsical decorations. There is also a hay wagon ride and, concluding your visit, you are treated with a BC-grown Spartan apple dessert. Come pick out your pumpkin, take a ride on the miniature train, and check out the nearly authentic buildings relocated from Transylvania. Bring boots!

Heart of the City Festival 2019



Date: October 30 to November 10

Location: Over 40 locations throughout the Downtown Eastside, Vancouver

Time: Most shows start at 7 pm

Price: Ranging anywhere from free (or by donation) to $10 to $25 per show

Celebrate the Heart of the City Festival for its 16th annual gathering! The theme this year is “Holding the Light,” and according to the website, the theme “has emerged from compelling needs of DTES-involved artists and residents to counter dark challenges and illuminate the vitality and concerns of the Downtown Eastside community.” There will be music, stories, theatre, poetry, films, dance, readings, workshops, discussions, mixed-media, art talks, and history walks. Top pick events include “Tale of the Eastside Lanterns,” “Home, Homelessness, and the Culture In-Between,” “Speaking In Tongues,” and the Ukrainian Hall community concert and supper. For more information or tickets, visit www.heartofthecityfestival.com

Haunted Wonderland — Halloween at Celebrities



Date: October 31

Location: Celebrities Nightclub, 1022 Davie Street, Vancouver

Time: doors from 10 pm to 3 am

Price: $17.13 per ticket

19+

Dress up, grab some friends, and come down to Celebrities to dance and drink on Halloween night!

Fright Nights



Date: October 4 to October 31

Location: PNE, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm until 12am (or later)

Price: $35 online, plus the cost of ride tickets

Western Canada’s scariest haunt: Fright Nights is at the PNE, featuring multiple haunted houses, rides, spooky snacks, and creepy characters milling about the grounds. Come face your fears… or die trying.

Halloween After Hours



Date: October 31

Location: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 6:30 to 11 pm

Price: $38 to $55 per ticket

19+

Switch things up this year with an educational Halloween at the aquarium which is sure to delight. With two live DJs, spooky trivia, ominous creatures of the deep dark ocean, themed cocktails, and a costume contest with a chance to win an animal encounter for two! They will also be offering a free shuttle from the Aquarium to Canada place at the night’s end.

Vancouver Skyline Paint & Sip Night



Date: November 1

Location: 100 Braid Street Art Studios & Gallery, 100 Braid Street, New West

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, event from 7 to 9:30 pm

Price: $40 per ticket, or two for $75

Freshen up from all the sugar and Halloween frights with a level 2 intermediate painting class (but no painting skills necessary) led by instructor Ceci Lam. Tickets include canvas, paints, brushes, smocks, drinks (beer, wine, coffee, tea) and light snacks. What better way to spend the first day of November than getting creative with some friends, bevies, and food!

Beanstock Coffee Festival



Date: November 2 to November 3

Location: Performance Works, 1218 Cartwright Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Time: 9 am t0 5:30 pm

Price: $33.16 to 81.56 per ticket

Beanstock Coffee Festival invites coffee cravers and lovers from all over the lower mainland to Granville Island for their third ever coffee festival! Come get perky and connect with local micro-roasters to learn about sustainable coffee options. Immerse yourself in live demos, music, local food, local drinks, and unlimited samplings of the best local craft java ever!