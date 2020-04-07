Who has the quarantine worse?

People living alone or people living in shared housing

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

All of us were so busy running down our own respective paths of life. We were grateful or ungrateful for things around us, liking or disliking people around us, complaining or enjoying the work we do, procrastinating or being highly active in our daily routine. The universe seemingly decided to collectively give us a break.

Believe it or not, each one of us will come out of this quarantine as a different person. The process might vary from person to person. We might be building relationships or breaking the ones we have. For better or for worse, we will get the results later on. But who has the worst quarantine to endure?

To those who say that living alone is the best—aren’t you already regretting the decision you made? Because I definitely am. I have been living alone for a while now and never have I said anything other than “living alone is the best.” But after more than 15 days of this quarantine, even my walls are tired of listening to what I have to say. My hand is now swollen after holding my phone all day long. My laptop is hanging on a thread because I use it pretty much all day. I just have my two hands to play with if I feel sporty. To keep myself entertained and moving, I would sit on the chair—then move to my sofa set… followed by my bed. When my ass starts hurting, I would lie on the floor.

No, I am not depressed or completely alone; I have people to talk to, but everyone is involved in their respective families and lives. It was my choice to live by myself. Although it has just been nearly three weeks, this time has been enough to teach me to value each relationship and to not give up on them so easily.

But on a brighter side, my productivity has increased. My mind is able to produce and execute all types of creative ideas since I do not have a 9 to 5 anymore. The entire space is mine with nothing to take my mind off and I have the liberty to use it my way.

For people who say “I like to be surrounded by people”—I am sure you are actually enjoying seeing the same face every day after you wake up or before you sleep. The struggle of slow Wi-Fi in the house must be real. I would love to know how you manage to keep your dogs, cats, or children away from the webcam when you are working from home or trying to concentrate. Also, you have got no more “I am tired” or “I have to wake up early tomorrow” excuses to throw at your partner. How many times do you play cards or other games with your family members because you have nothing else to do? What new games have you invented to play with people? These might be the “issues” of living with family—but really, they are not issues.

But sooner or later, all of us living with family will realize that families are a blessing. Think of not having them by your side and you might even get choked up. Families are with you through health and sickness and in this global health crisis, they are the ones you might need the most if anything goes wrong.