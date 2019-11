By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

then suddenly every love song

was about you. your name rings loud

in the tightness of my chest. clouds

look fluffier. my mere words long

to explain this. they feel so wrong,

weak, because the feeling isn’t in

poems and syllables. it spins

on steamed car windows. key glances

in classes. private advances,

worth it just to admire your grin.