13 ways of looking at growing up poor

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

I

counterfeiting

aesthetic. not admitting

the origins of all you own

were neither by choice nor new

hoping others haven’t caught on,

unwitting

II

through the un-mowed grass

segmenting

ant’s bodies into three

no one’s around to tell you that the red ones bite

ant’s bodies into three

segmenting

through the un-mowed grass

III

the weathered neighbor who eats

canned cat food has come around to sell her plants

again. your illiterate mother

reminds you to stay in school

IV

boredom is a mythical creature

when money doesn’t do things for you

forced resourcefulness

when money doesn’t decide things for you

a creative-breeding teacher

when money doesn’t buy things for you

autonomous procedure

V

field study: the outsider is always positioned

to analyze

un-unanimous with the highest register

un-succumbed to emotion, instead a logical

comprehension, like looking into a sea of tea

when the waves calm before reaching the beach

a liquid window, waters paralyzed



VI

we had less fears than our middle

class counterparts

theirs: instilled by the watchful

eye of a hovering parent

ours: come later after living a bit



VII

in sociology class we learnt

that when a child is asked

what they want to be when they grow up,

they’ll name a job which adults around them have

kids raised in low-income neighborhoods will say

something like grocery clerk

whereas kids who’ve grown-up in an elevated

one will list titles that elicit better responses

VIII

At what age do we start recognizing disapproving looks from others?

IX

Terry Fox tee, learning not to look long

in the mirror above the brass horse statuettes—Robin Richardson

Zellers sweats, smell like mum’s cigarettes

hair a mess in mismatched barrettes

on the shelf scuffed and caseless, analog videocassettes

X

blinded by the dystopia of government housing

and inner-city schools

we made the front page

The little school that could

because something happened which society

didn’t associate to derelicts

XI

over-ripe fruit and skunk

a cursory whiff from across the carpet-stained

living room

once I mistook one for pop

it wasn’t as sickly sweet as it smelt

instead, aqueous metal

I wondered why all the adults in the neighborhood

always had one in hand

XII

open-ended ventures

propagated divergent conjectures

inventor uncensored

XIII

the rest now: counterfeiting

aesthetic. not admitting

the origins of all you own

duplicating

what we’ve created through our lifetime

adopted artistry

hoping others haven’t caught on,

unwitting