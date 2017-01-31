Beautiful Beasts

Exploring semi-masculine silhouettes on the red carpet

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Unlike the Oscars or the Golden Globes, The People’s Choice Awards offer a slightly less formal environment for celebrities to explore fashion—and at times, play with various silhouettes. One of my favourite ways in which they do this is by adopting a more masculine edge to their style and wearing some form of pant.

The first celebrity to ditch the dress was Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer. Dormer wore a black jumpsuit by Roland Mouret. The jumpsuit itself was cut and tailored quite well, which is the key to successfully pulling off any formal pant look, even if you’re wearing a tux. The jumpsuit’s high waist is also the perfect option for women looking to lengthen the look of their legs, though I would suggest avoiding this if you’re curvier because it can make you look lumpy. Unfortunately, the mesh chosen for the sleeves and collar appeared stiff, which cheapened the overall look and made it look a little dowdy.

One celebrity I was particularly impressed by was Ruby Rose, one of the stars of the upcoming xXx movie. The Australian actress, formerly of Orange is the New Black fame, went all out and rocked a bright red Veronica Beard pantsuit. It was extremely slim fitting, and featured a plunging neckline that Rose decided to leave bare. This type of cut in a pantsuit is automatically reminiscent of ’80s rock star glam, and the pants cropped a little high on the ankle make them perfect for showing off her tasteful black pump. This type of deep neckline works great on women that have a small bust because it adds a bit of sexy without going too far—anyone above a B-cup might be playing with fire, though! If you have a larger bust, but still want to pull off this look, try wearing a bra or a bandeau under the jacket. It keeps the illusion of being only partially dressed (which is always hot), but makes sure no embarrassing nip slips occur.

Last in our line-up is a very chic Kate Hudson, who wore a white, strapless jumpsuit by designer Stella McCartney. I appreciated the silhouette of this because it one that could work on women of many varying sizes. The structure of the jumpsuit automatically makes you look like you have a more hourglass figure due to the wide legged cut in the trousers. Focusing this weight on the bottom while keeping the top sleek is a great way to draw attention to the face and shoulders, and this is always a plus. My only gripe is the pockets. I love pockets as much as the next girl—probably more-so in fact because I like to fill them with snacks—but adding pockets to a wide-legged trouser is all but useless as you can’t use them without looking like you have a bulge in your crotch. So Hudson and McCartney both lost brownie points on that one.