Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

“A man’s best friend,”

a woman’s, in this case.

A dog, cat, or lizard

make no mistake:

A partner for life—

not yours, but theirs—

for they’ll likely live

only a quarter of your tale.

There’s Jasper and Brulé (Booboo for short).

Diesel and Bella (the spoiled sort).

Lest we forget Tiger, Crystal, Mano, and Sadie.

Any fur baby—young or old, they are children

for life from what I’m told.