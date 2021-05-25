5 ways to look at a cat

Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

I.

from above

shoots of see-thru wheat whisk

the air where

they inhale

intergalactic ears move brisk

II.

does the are memories in the brain

argument

stand for cats?

—will they ever remember who reigns

royal authority sovereigns

all hail a description Egyption

inscriptions of depictions majestic

III.

a mischosen mischievous moggy

who mischaracterized their mirror

an apology received too late

his fur: coffee sharp and disagreeable bitter

he topples a small pot of Indian ink

i berate grimmer

IV.

into their eyes

nostalgic common marbles

nonthreateningly

quizzical questioningly

an ease—like listening

to the pop standard Witchcraft:

Carolyn Leigh

V.

a counterpart quick-witted

sofa scratched

teeth patience gritted

she’ll sit on your keyboard—it did

shell printed fur from afar

from afar fur patterned Sanskritic

eyes engaged analytic

your cat is your biggest critic