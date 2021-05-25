5 ways to look at a cat

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer
I.
from above
shoots of see-thru wheat whisk
the air where
they inhale
intergalactic ears move brisk
II.
does the are memories in the brain
argument
stand for cats?
—will they ever remember who reigns
royal authority sovereigns
all hail a description Egyption
inscriptions of depictions majestic
III.
a mischosen mischievous moggy
who mischaracterized their mirror
an apology received too late
his fur: coffee sharp and disagreeable bitter
he topples a small pot of Indian ink
i berate grimmer
IV.
into their eyes
nostalgic common marbles
nonthreateningly
quizzical questioningly
an ease—like listening
to the pop standard Witchcraft:
Carolyn Leigh
V.
a counterpart quick-witted
sofa scratched
teeth patience gritted
she’ll sit on your keyboard—it did
shell printed fur from afar
from afar fur patterned Sanskritic
eyes engaged analytic
your cat is your biggest critic