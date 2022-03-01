Birds to look for in Vancouver

Photo by Billy Bui

By Ash Sabinin, Contributor

As spring starts to bloom, it brings nature back to life in the form of growing flora and fauna. Lots of this nature can be seen from the comfort of one’s own living room, especially when one lives in ‘Beautiful British Columbia.’ Looking out the window and seeing a variety of different birds enjoying themselves in the sun is one of the best parts of the warmer seasons. In BC, we are blessed with such a large variety of beautiful birds so this list will introduce you to some that you might see during your daily routine.

First up is a classic, the Black-capped Chickadee. Chickadees are absolutely adorable with their little round bodies and black and white markings around their eyes. They don’t migrate which means you can spot them in the air or trees all year long. They often nest in birdhouses due to their curious and adventurous nature. Their fearless personality is what makes them most likely to be one of the first birds to explore a new bird feeder which makes them many people’s favourite. You can hear them on your daily commute as they have a pretty distinctive chirp, which sounds somewhat like their name.

Next up is my personal favourite, Anna’s Hummingbird. There are over 350 hummingbird species in the world, and we have reports of at least 4 of them being present in British Columbia. Anna’s hummingbird is the one that I see most often which has given me plenty of opportunities to study them up close and really appreciate them in all their glory. From their beautiful iridescent feathers to the speed at which they beat their wings and zoom from place to place, I absolutely adore them. Fun fact, hummingbirds can weigh anywhere from four to eight grams due to their small stature and hollow bones. Setting up a hummingbird feeder or planting flowers that are loved by pollinators is a great way to attract hummingbirds to your home.

Another beautiful bird that can be found in BC is the Steller’s Jay. This gorgeous bird has stunning blue plumage and is often misidentified as a Blue Jay. The confusion is understandable as they both have beautiful blue feathers, but Blue Jays have light, cream-coloured feathers on their stomach and face whereas a Steller’s Jay has a blackhead. Steller’s Jay’s are known to be quite territorial and can get aggressive with other birds when competing for land or food. This bird is definitely one of the most eye-catching with its beautiful colouring and can often be found in forests and wooded backyards.

Last but not least is the Bushtit. The Bushtit is a small, tan, and grey bird that travels in groups, often venturing from one feeder to the next in tiny swarms made of little cotton ball-like bodies. These birds are also quite tiny and often hop from branch to branch in search of bugs to eat. They seem to stick to a certain routine so once they’ve established a place as a source of food, they’ll stop by regularly to have a snack. These tiny birds bring me so much joy each morning when they flock to the feeder, and just dig in to their little hearts’ content before flying off together as a happy, little family.

Setting up bird feeders is a great way to increase your chances to interact and observe other creatures in their natural habitat. Nature gives us so many beautiful gifts and some of them are so little that we really need to know what to look for, so I hope this list opens your eyes to some of the birds that live around us.