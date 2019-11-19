‘Bucha Basics: an introduction to kombucha

All the buzz behind the fermented beverage

By Jacey Gibb, Distribution Manager

Welcome to ‘Bucha Basics, where we cover everything there is to know about home-brewing kombucha.

As someone living a block away from Commercial Drive, I’ve come to terms with the many stereotypes I fall under. I have a moustache. My wardrobe consists of 75 percent plaid. I bike more than I transit in the summer months. The natural progression for me, as much as I tried to deny it at first, was to start making my own kombucha. Now, it’s a stereotype I’m happy to bear.

Brewing kombucha at home is one of the easiest, tastiest hobbies to get into, and I’m happy to share all the successes and mistakes with you in this new column, ‘Bucha Basics.

Now, if you’ve heard of kombucha, then you’ve probably heard of the grocery list of supposed health benefits. A quick internet search will yield articles upon articles claiming kombucha helps with weight loss, liver health, cancer risk, and so on. People love to tout the health benefits of kombucha almost as much as they love to drink it. A co-worker of mine with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) swears it helps to settle her stomach. A different friend raves about the “healthy” bacteria for your gut.

My parents are very into alternative medicine, so I’m a nature skeptic. If something claims to be the cure-all but doesn’t have the track record—or science—to back up those claims, approach with caution. All that being said, I’m a dude with an English degree, so don’t take my advice for medicinal purposes.

Snake oil properties aside, I like having kombucha on hand for other reasons. It’s the perfect drink for when you’re hankering for something more flavourful than tap water, but you don’t want the sugar-laden alternatives like fruit juice. Kombucha is also a great alternative for folks who don’t drink or are the designated driver. My initial foray into making kombucha actually came from wanting to keep kombucha on hand for sober friends, but not wanting to pay several dollars per bottle.

In direct contrast to that last suggestion, I’ve also been experimenting with using kombucha for cocktails, and the results have been delicious. (More on that in a future column though.)

Brewing kombucha at home is a no-brainer. While at first daunting, home-brewing is cheap, easy, and the supplies for it take up considerably less space than other brewing hobbies, like making beer. Even the start-up cost pales in comparison to other past times, since you probably own half of the equipment needed.

Check back next week when I review everything you need to get started on your first batch of homemade kombucha—your taste buds will thank you.