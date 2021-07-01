Canada Day

Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Celebration of a day that causes pain

to those who were here first. Celebration of confederation,

of land stolen, of quests and conquests, of communities broken

in vain. Not to celebrate those who were slain to “unify” the imposters’ domain.

Celebration of a day that represents life

to those who were here last. Celebration of liberation,

a new landscape, freedom, a happy ending to a refugee’s escape

from strife. A day to celebrate the country’s role as a midwife,

telling us to breathe and push, to hope and fight

so that someday we can unite for a celebration as one nation.