Canada Day

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
Celebration of a day that causes pain
to those who were here first. Celebration of confederation,
of land stolen, of quests and conquests, of communities broken
in vain. Not to celebrate those who were slain to “unify” the imposters’ domain.
Celebration of a day that represents life
to those who were here last. Celebration of liberation,
a new landscape, freedom, a happy ending to a refugee’s escape
from strife. A day to celebrate the country’s role as a midwife,
telling us to breathe and push, to hope and fight
so that someday we can unite for a celebration as one nation.