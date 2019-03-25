Plant update: Yep, they’re still alive

By Isabelle Orr, Entertainment Editor

Several months ago I wrote a piece about caring for plants as a kind of self-help. Well, though we faced some setbacks (did you know you have to “tend” to plants? I sure didn’t) I’m happy to say that the three I have are prospering (or, at the very least, are still alive). For those waiting with bated breath to hear an in-depth analysis of each plant, look no further!

Big hanging one

I call this one “Biggie” because of the sheer size of it. I initially had it hanging above my bed on a very thin, small hook until a friend pointed out that if there was ever an earthquake, it would fall off and crush my skull instantly. Although I always assumed I would die via earthquake so this was fine by me, the plant wasn’t getting enough sun in my room and I prudently moved it to the living room. I’ve wound the arms of it around the blinds and it seems to be quite happy octopus-ing out in the corner. A happy boy!

Droopy jade one

This one is supposed to be a hanging jade plant, but I never got around to hanging it up. It sits in a little flowerpot that I found in an alley and it kind of does its own thing. It’s a type of succulent, which I found out the first week when I nearly drowned it to death. It has these spongy, rubbery leaves that I have been tempted to eat on multiple occasions whilst drunk. I will eat almost any leaf for five dollars. This plant is just okay.

The O.G.

The plant I bought in my aforementioned personal essay! This one is nearly two feet high and growing strong. Sometimes I carry him around my apartment as I think it is important for a father and son to bond. I still take him in the shower (it’s okay, he’s still young) to give him a boost every now and again. I love him very much and am excited to see what the future has in store for us.