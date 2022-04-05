Canada qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Photo by Anna Machuik

Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team makes second World Cup appearance in 36 years

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

“I think if we all get behind each other—this is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite. Because we can be a powerhouse. And it’s time.” -John Herdman

After 36 years, Canada’s Men’s National Soccer Team has extinguished a longstanding negative cloud that had cast doubt about Canada being a legitimate competitor on the world soccer stage. Canada finally booked their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a decisive 4-0 victory over Jamaica at BMO Field in Toronto on March 27.

The Canadians played their final qualifying match on the road in Panama on March 30, losing 1-0. The loss was inconsequential as Canada finished in first place in the eight-team final round of CONCACAF qualifying. Sportsnet reported on March 30, that Canada’s record in the three rounds of qualifying was impressive (14-2-4). Also, the Canadians outscored the opposition 54 to eight. After the loss to Panama, Canada’s FIFA ranking dropped from number 33 to number 38—as reported by Sportsnet on March 31.

In the final round of qualifying, Canada finished with a record of 8-2-4 for a total of 28 points—tied with Mexico (8-2-4 record). Canada won first place based on superior goal difference as reported by Sportsnet on March 30. With Mexico finishing in second place behind Canada, the US took third place with 25 points (7-3-4 record). Costa Rica finished in fourth place with 25 points (7-3-4 record) due to the US having a better goal difference. Sportsnet also reported that Costa Rica will play an intercontinental playoff in June against New Zealand to determine who will join Canada, Mexico and the US in Qatar.

Significantly, it will be Canada’s second appearance at a FIFA World Cup tournament since their first appearance at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. It has been an exceedingly long 36 years for Canadian soccer fans. But now it is time to rejoice and celebrate this remarkable achievement by Canada’s Men’s soccer team.

During the game against Jamaica, the first few minutes at BMO Field were sloppy due to the cold freezing conditions, which affected the turf. A sold-out crowd of 29,122 was not going to let the freezing weather affect them cheering for the Canadians. And Canada would strike first on a goal by Cyle Larin in the 13th minute—taking a beautiful pass from Stephen Eustaquio. BMO Field erupted in euphoria and the celebrations had started. Larin’s goal was his 24th goal for Canada as he extended his national men’s scoring record. Tajon Buchanan scored the second Canadian goal in the 44th minute.

In the second half, Canada scored another pair of goals. David Junior Hoilett scored in the 82nd minute. Then six minutes later, Jamaica helped the Canadians—adding a cherry on top—by scoring on their own goal. After the referee blew the whistle to end the match, the incredible and unthinkable had been accomplished. Canada had officially stamped their ticket to Qatar.

After the historic victory, Canada’s head coach, John Herdman, was proud of what his team had accomplished. He understood the difficult history and lack of sustained success Canada Men’s NST has had since 1986. “I think this country, they never believed in us. Because we’ve given them nothing to believe in,” he said in a Sportsnet quote. “They believe now. And I think if we all get behind each other—this is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite. Because we can be a powerhouse. And it’s time.” According to CBC News, Herdman previously coached the Canadian Women’s National Soccer Team from August 2011 till January 2018—when he moved to coach Canada’s Men’s NST.

Sportsnet also reported that Herdman, to prepare his players for the key match against Jamaica, held a special pre-game meeting inside the Toronto Raptors’ dressing room at nearby Scotiabank Arena. Herdman wanted to instill a “championship” atmosphere for his team. “And I told them there was a group of men that had made a decision to change their sport forever in that dressing room,” he said, referring to the Raptors’ NBA championship run in 2019. “And they (Herdman’s team) made that decision tonight.” Canadian midfielder, Jonathan Osorio, who plays for Toronto FC, shared his thoughts about Canada solidifying their place in Qatar. “We are the best team in CONCACAF,” he said. “Now people believe. And it’s incredible how much people believe. And it’s only going to get better. Now we want to go to a World Cup and really make a statement.”

Remarkably, according to Sportsnet, veteran captain, Atiba Hutchinson, is the only player on the current Canadian roster who was alive when Canada qualified for the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Hutchison was only three years old when the Canadians were in Mexico, playing their three preliminary games in Group C. Unfortunately, Canada lost all three matches against France (0-1), Hungary (0-2) and the Soviet Union (0-2) and was eliminated from the tournament. As well, the Canadians failed to score a single goal while conceding five goals in their three matches.

The 1986 Canadian World Cup team was a hard-working team with strong defenders and solid midfielders. However, the offensive part of the Canadian team was not their strength. Therefore, the team relied on playing a strong defensive system—and only going on the offensive at the appropriate time. But Canada did not pose an offensive threat at the World Cup in 1986. Scoring chances for the Canadians were infrequent in Mexico. The late Tony Waiters, who coached the 1986 Canadian Men’s NST at the World Cup in Mexico, conceded that Canada was an underdog from the beginning. In the 2006 TSN documentary, The Journey, Waiters discussed how he wanted to make sure Canada played hard and was competitive: “We weren’t [going to] win the World Cup. But what I didn’t want to happen in Mexico was for the Canadians to be embarrassed.”

Canada now has eight months to prepare for the World Cup, which starts in November 2022. Canada had been without Alphonso Davies for the last six qualifying matches. The Athletic reported in March 2022 that Davies had myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19 in January 2022. Davies, who plays for Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich, should be ready and healthy to play before the start of the World Cup, as the country rallies around this talented and offensively-explosive team—with solid depth in all positions. Canada is going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is now official, finally, fait accompli after 36 long years. The celebrations have begun.