College unveils new transfer agreement

Douglas engineering students can finish degree at SFU, UVIC

By Jake Wray, News Editor

Engineering students at Douglas College may have an easier time transferring to some BC universities.

Douglas College offers a one-year engineering certificate and a two-year engineering diploma. Those students can now “seamlessly” transfer to UVIC or SFU to complete an engineering degree thanks to new agreements between the universities and Douglas College, according to a press release.

The agreements, which came into effect in September, allow students who completed the certificate or diploma programs at Douglas to transfer to UVIC or SFU as second-year engineering students.

Brian Chapell, dean of science and technology at Douglas College, said in the press release that UVIC and SFU are great options for Douglas College students.

“Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria offer two of the most modern and competitive engineering degree programs in the province,” he said in the release. “By entering into these transfer agreements, Douglas students will have more options available to help them achieve their academic and career goals.”

SFU and Douglas College also offer a joint degree program that allows students to earn a degree while studying at both institutions simultaneously. The new engineering transfer agreement is not connected to that program.

While Douglas College engineering students can transfer to UVIC or SFU after earning the certificate in one year, the press release said, they can gain extra experience by taking the two-year engineering diploma at Douglas College.

Allan Majdanac, engineering program co-ordinator at Douglas College, said in the press release that taking the diploma program can give students a leg up when they apply for co-op jobs.

“The diploma provides [students] with valuable practical skills in fabrication and prototyping,” he said in the release. “These skills can provide an advantage for students when applying for co-op jobs as part of their future engineering degree program.”