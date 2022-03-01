Comparing the cost of living in Vancouver to Toronto

Photo by Billy Bui

A lot of similarities, but some interesting differences

By Mo Hussain, Contributor

Vancouver and Toronto are two of the biggest metropolitan areas in Canada, where a lot of people want to live. Whether those two cities are affordable is a different discussion. To move into either city will be costly and there are a lot of aspects where prices are similar including housing, clothing, and entertainment. However, the cost-of-living database Expatistan shows there are some things that may be priced differently in one city compared to the other. Here are some cost-of-living differences between Vancouver and Toronto:

PERSONAL CARE

It turns out that taking care of one’s health in Vancouver is 23 percent more expensive than it is in Toronto. Things like a short visit to a private doctor in Vancouver is 98 percent more expensive than out east. The visit costs an estimated $143 compared to $73. One box of 32 tampons is also 34 percent more expensive in Canada’s westernmost province, costing $10 in Vancouver compared to $8 in Toronto. Going to the washroom is almost a dollar more expensive out west as well, with four rolls of toilet paper costing $3.67 compared to $2.88 in Toronto.

FOOD

Satisfying one’s hunger will cost a little bit more in Vancouver as food is 11 percent more expensive compared to Toronto. Expatistan showed that it cost 23 percent more to have a basic lunch with a drink in Vancouver’s business district, costing $25 in Vancouver compared to $20 in Toronto. To grab 500 grams of local cheese is also more expensive, with it being $13 in Vancouver compared to $10 in Toronto. People might have to crack fewer eggs in British Columbia because eggs are also more expensive. Twelve large eggs in Vancouver cost $5.31 compared to $4.47 in Toronto.

TRANSPORTATION

An overall aspect that’s cheaper in Vancouver compared to Toronto is transportation. Monthly public transit fare costs 15 percent more in Toronto. It also costs 12 percent more in Toronto to purchase a base model Volkswagen Golf. However, Toronto does still edge out Vancouver in some areas as gas is 17 percent cheaper and it’s 21 percent cheaper to get in a cab for eight kilometres.