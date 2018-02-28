Covered courts open in Coquitlam

Tennis, even on rainy days

By Colten Kamlade, Staff Reporter

If you have ever wanted to play tennis but Vancouver weather has kept you off the court, then this is your lucky day.

The City of Coquitlam has just opened a covered tennis court, meaning that even when it’s raining cats and dogs, you can still enjoy a volley or two. It might surprise you that there are not more covered tennis courts in Metro Vancouver considering the amount of rain we get, but it seems the City has started to provide amenities that take our climate into consideration.

According to the City of Coquitlam website, the newly-renovated tennis centre includes a kitchen, a clubhouse with bathrooms, and five hard courts, all covered by an insulated air-bubble. The court had its grand opening February 17, which included tournaments, instant tennis for kids and adults, and a variety of other activities for tennis players at all stages of experience. The event started at 10 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m.

“The grand opening on Saturday … [was] open to the public and [included] a full day of tennis matches, clinics, prizes, and other free activities for people of all ages and skill level,” the website states.

While there is no membership fee for the club, there is a fee to book the court. During primetime, the rate is $30 an hour, and the non-primetime rate is $24 an hour. The club also offers lessons, with prices ranging between $65 and $110 an hour.

According to the City of Coquitlam website, the operator, Larry Jurovich, is a recognized name in the tennis world.

“Operator Larry Jurovich has had an extensive Canadian and international tennis coaching career, including working with elite players, and is known world-wide for his work in player, program, and coach development,” states the website.

According to the tennis centre website, Jurovich has “developed players that have competed in every Grand Slam, represented their country in Davis Cup and Fed Cup, and have won over 40 nation championships.” Furthermore, he has “designed the curriculum for the highest level of coach education in Canada and the UK and trained their national coaches.”