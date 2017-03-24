DCBA hosts Women in Leadership

Meet female leaders of the business world

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

On March 28, the DCBA will host “Women in Leadership” in room S4650 at the New Westminster campus.

The event has a large list of speakers, and will include snacks, refreshments, and a Q&A session for students to learn from the businesswomen.

“The event will be set up similar to a TedX forum on the subject of women in leadership. There are several amazing women from all different fields of work, each speaking about their own unique stories and their roles as leaders,” said event leader Rachel Halldorson, who is in her final year of the BBA Financial Services program.

According to the event website, the event will showcase speakers Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Women’s Resource Society; Kelly Boxma, Senior Accountant with MNP; Sheila Comer, Owner of Pink Ribbon Bakery; Karina Hayat, President and co-founder of Prizm Media Inc.; and Mary Vellani, Area Manager with TD Canada Trust.

Halldorson chose to lead this event, as she felt passionate about the topic and that she had some great ideas to help bring it to life.

“This event is aimed to help inspire and encourage young women to take on more leadership roles in school, their workplace, and their communities,” Halldorson said.

“However, men are also welcome and encouraged to come, as these women have great stories and knowledge to share,” Halldorson added. “This event is not just for business students. The event is to encourage women in leadership in all faculties, and everyone is welcome.”

Halldorson said that light snacks and refreshments will be served after the talks, along with a chance to mingle and talk one-on-one with the speakers.

“There will be a short Q&A after and a chance to meet these amazing women, and questions and introductions are encouraged. Although it’s not a networking event, out of respect to the women, some formality in dress is requested,” Halldorson said.

Due to limited seating, those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register for the event on the DCBA website.