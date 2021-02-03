Delicious things you can do with Oreos

Photo by Morgan Hannah

North America’s favourite cookie

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

No judgement here, as I’m about to share with you aaaall the weird things I’ve done with Oreos.

Full stop: I’m gluten-free, so I totally use an off-brand Oreo I’ve found and fallen in love with called KinniToos. Yup, these strangely named sandwich cookies taste even better than Oreos and look practically the same. Better yet, they’re more milk absorbent than Oreos for those of you who like to dip and dunk your cookies. Weirdos.

But hey, no judgement here, as I’m about to share with you aaaall the weird things I’ve done with Oreos—er, I mean, KinniToos. Maybe for keepin’ things simple, we’ll just refer to sandwich cookies as Oreos, even if you are gluten-free and have your own brand. Just know that you can swap ‘em out easily enough. So buckle up, grab yourself a stack of cookies (because we all know that no one can stop at just one), and let’s get snackin’!

Eat them

Need I say more?

Magic bars

If you’re a fan of multilayered dessert squares, then you’ll love these! A crunchy Oreo base topped with three kinds of chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and salted almonds… talk about tasty! You’ll need…

Now, what do you do with all these ingredients? Let’s start by preheating your oven to 325 degrees. Next, you’ll want to grease up an 11 x 7 glass cooking pan with whatever you like to use for greasin’. In a bowl, combine the crushed Oreos and the melted butter, mix well and press into the greased pan. In a bowl (maybe use the same one? It’s all going to the same place in the end…) mix together all the chocolate chips, the almonds, and the coconut. Drizzle the sweetened condensed milk over the mixed goodies until fully covered. Fold all of that together and press into the pan overtop the Oreo base. Lastly, bake for 25 minutes until the edges are golden. Allow your bars to cool before cutting into them. Totally easy, right??

Oreo tart

Need a quick sugary fix fast? Well lucky you, this no-bake chocolatey treat only takes 10 minutes from start to finish! Thank you, Emma from Kitchen Mason!

For this recipe, you’ll need a food processor, and from there it’s easy. Just dump all but a small handful of your Oreos into the processor and grind ‘em up. Then drizzle melted butter into the processor and continue to blend them up until crumbly and clumpy. Next press your cookie mixture into a pan or tart tin, smoothing down the sides and base with a spoon. Put it in the freezer while working on the filling.

Chop up some dark chocolate and throw in cubes of butter. Pour cream into a sauce-pan and bring to a boil, then immediately take the cream off the heat and add to the chocolate and butter. Mix until smooth and silky, then pour the chocolate and cream mixture into the Oreo crust and decorate with your leftover Oreos and some chocolate chips. Emma recommends using white chocolate for a cookies-n-cream style treat.

Cookies n’ Cream cupcakes

For this one, find your favourite chocolate cake mix and pull it out. We’re gonna need it, baby! I’d recommend switching out the milk component for some buttermilk for that added moistness and richness, as well as finding a way to splash in some freshly brewed coffee—you’ll thank me later.

Before pouring your enhanced chocolate cake mixture into a muffin pan, you’ll want to mix up some frosting. Using one cup of whipping cream, around 8 oz of cream cheese, half a cup of sugar, a splash of vanilla extract, and a half a cup of crushed Oreos. Whip up the whipped cream in one bowl until stiff peaks form, then mash up the cream cheese, vanilla, and sugar in another bowl. Fold the two bowls together and add in the Oreos. Don’t over mix.

Now, back to the cake mixture. Line your muffin tin with paper cups and fill them up half-way. Drop in a dollop of frosting, then fill up the rest of the way. Bake according to the instructions from your chosen chocolate cake mix.

All your favourite round snacks stacks

Courtesy of my partner, David, these treats are totally amazing! Like the title suggests, these stacks contain all your favourite round snacks: Oreos, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and brownies!

Find your favourite brownie recipe and make ‘em up! Then line your muffin tin with paper cups and place an Oreo in the bottom of each. Next, add a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, then fill in the cracks with brownie batter. Top with Oreo crumbles and bake according to the instructions of your chosen brownie mix. YUM—that’s all I can say.