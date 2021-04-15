Does winning game one matter in the finals?

Illustration by Athena Little

It might be pivotal for some teams

By Mo Hussain, Sports Reporter

Some believe that winning the first game can supposedly give enough momentum to win an entire finals series.

When you’re playing on the grandest stage in your respective sport, everyone will be looking for any nook or cranny available that will give them the advantage. This is especially the case when it comes down to the championship series in the NBA, NHL, and MLB—where the two teams that make it to the finals have to play in a seven-game series. Teams usually get multiple chances to scout one and study one another and then adjust their strategy accordingly. However, there tends to be a common narrative throughout every finals series that winning the first game is essential.

Every series is obviously objective, but let's look at history to see whether game one actually matters in the grand scheme of things.

NBA = 60 percent of NBA Champions

Since the 2010-11 NBA season, 60 percent of total NBA champions have won the first game. Only NBA champions from 2010-11 to 2012-13, and the 2015-16 NBA champions have not won game one of the NBA finals. The rest of the champions throughout this past decade have gone on to win the first game, especially the last four NBA champions.

NHL = 60 percent of Stanley Cup Champions

Since the 2010-11 NHL season, 60 percent of all Stanley Cup winners have also managed to take the first game. This was especially the case from the 2011-12 season all the way up to the 2016-17 season where all of those teams had won game one. The 2010-11 Boston Bruins and the past three Stanley Cup champions did not win game one.

MLB = 80 percent of World Series Champions

When it comes to baseball, it seems like winning game one is more important than in other sports. Since the 2011 MLB season, World Series Champions from 2011 until 2015, and from 2018 to 2020 have all won the first game of the world series. The only two teams to not win game one and still go on to win the world series are the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros from 2016 and 2017 respectively.

As to what can explain these trends is still subjective for every series and sport. However, it will be interesting to keep this in mind later this year during the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, and World Series.



NBA YEAR CHAMPION DID THEY WIN GAME ONE? 2011 Dallas Mavericks No 2012 Miami Heat No 2013 Miami Heat No 2014 San Antonio Spurs Yes 2015 Golden State Warriors Yes 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers No 2017 Golden State Warriors Yes 2018 Golden State Warriors Yes 2019 Toronto Raptors Yes 2020 Los Angeles Lakers Yes

NHL YEAR CHAMPION DID THEY WIN GAME ONE? 2011 Boston Bruins No 2012 Los Angeles Kings Yes 2013 Chicago Blackhawks Yes 2014 Los Angeles Kings Yes 2015 Chicago Blackhawks Yes 2016 Pittsburgh Penguins Yes 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins Yes 2018 Washington Capitals No 2019 St.Louis Blues No 2020 Tampa Bay Lighting No