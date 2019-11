By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

“I wanna be with you all day

when I wake up and fall asleep,”

oh dear, we’re falling off the deep

end. I continue to downplay

my feelings. “Can’t wait for Monday,”

lay me down, backseat of your jeep.

“I wanna be with you all day

when I wake up and fall asleep,”

the floor is red, now. You don’t say?

The knife was cheap—one single sweep

tang of metal, heart in one piece.

Sorry… just wanted you to stay;

I wanna be with you all day.