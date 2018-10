By Naomi Ambrose, Staff Writer

Hey USB, hey USB

You store our data so lovingly

Hey USB, hey USB

You store our data so lovingly

But now your love has gone away

When you get corrupted, our data fades away

Hey SD card, hey USB

You lose our data so suddenly

For what are we supposed to do

When we do not get what we need from you

Hey SD card, hey USB

Can you restore our data indefinitely?