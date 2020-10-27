By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
words can’t tell you how I feel
that is just the deal I made
when you gave me it all and I was too afraid
I’d never find someone else
oh, I might be going to hell for this
but you were so hard to miss
sunlight streaks through your hair
we’re growing older, I don’t care
I’ll still shine your shoes, I’ll carry the bags
never thought I’d be the one to drag you close by
my eyes still sparkle, and you wonder why
I can’t speak
I can’t say
what’s been running through my mind all day
but that’s just the deal I made
when I was too afraid
that I’d never find someone else
oh, I might be going to hell for this
but you were so hard to miss