Home CREATIVE WORKS hard to miss
CREATIVE WORKS

hard to miss

by The Other Press
by The Other Press
Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

words can’t tell you how I feel
that is just the deal I made
when you gave me it all and I was too afraid
I’d never find someone else

oh, I might be going to hell for this
but you were so hard to miss

sunlight streaks through your hair
we’re growing older, I don’t care
I’ll still shine your shoes, I’ll carry the bags
never thought I’d be the one to drag you close by
my eyes still sparkle, and you wonder why

I can’t speak
I can’t say
what’s been running through my mind all day
but that’s just the deal I made
when I was too afraid
that I’d never find someone else

oh, I might be going to hell for this
but you were so hard to miss

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinEmail

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.