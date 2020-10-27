Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

words can’t tell you how I feel

that is just the deal I made

when you gave me it all and I was too afraid

I’d never find someone else

oh, I might be going to hell for this

but you were so hard to miss

sunlight streaks through your hair

we’re growing older, I don’t care

I’ll still shine your shoes, I’ll carry the bags

never thought I’d be the one to drag you close by

my eyes still sparkle, and you wonder why

I can’t speak

I can’t say

what’s been running through my mind all day

but that’s just the deal I made

when I was too afraid

that I’d never find someone else



oh, I might be going to hell for this

but you were so hard to miss