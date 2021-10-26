Even faster chips from Apple

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

Showcasing the future of Apple computing

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

In their announcements during the pandemic so far, Apple detailed technological improvements in their products but no major breakthroughs or new products. During this time, they could have gone back to in-person and live announcements; instead, They are still pre-taped and have a similar structure and format if you watched all of them.

Just when you thought that the announcement of the iPhone 13 was their last announcement for this year, they deliver one more thing in true Apple fashion. In the October 18 announcement from their headquarters, they were still pushing their M1 chips which they described as the current most powerful processor in the world. The announcement begins with a man creating music using sounds of past Apple products; afterwards, a hyperspeed scene in the announcement made me hope that they were going to announce a new product.

It then transitions to Apple CEO Tim Cook on a field in their now familiar headquarters announcing what are essentially improved versions of some of their music products and the MacBook Pro. They first announced a new type of playlist in Apple Music based on situations as well as a version of the streaming service that is only used with Siri. While it does allow you to access all the music in the streaming service, you might have to say specific instructions to play a specific version of a song such as the original version or a live version from a concert.

There are also improved versions of their EarPods and HomePod Mini which are now available in a variety of colours including orange, which fits the atmosphere when you play music during a Halloween party. The main focus of the announcement is the new version of their specially created M1 chip which they hyped like a new product. Not only is there the M1 Pro but also a version of the chip that is set to be the fastest processing chip in the world called the M1 Pro Max.

As in other recent announcements, we see Johny Srouji explaining how the chip works while also explaining the functions of the computer’s motherboard. Like how a lot of tasks are calculated in the chip and how much power is used as well as how images are displayed on the screen. If you compare the sizes of all the versions of the M1 chip, the M1 Pro Max is larger thanks to millions of transistors being put in the chip to increase the processing speed.

An interesting thing about the new chips is that no matter if you use a MacBook by itself or plugged in, the graphics performance will not drop. I had thought that when you are recharging your laptop, it makes it faster. The new chips which also use less power will be implemented gradually beginning with the next version of the MacBook Pro. It now has an edge-to-edge screen made possible by shrinking the notch of the MacBook like the notch in the iPhone.

This year, Apple’s announcements were interesting in the case of how they were presented especially the one where Cook walks in the trail. And while they did make some breakthroughs in technology, they are yet to release a new product that will once again change the game.