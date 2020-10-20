Halloween doesn’t have to be shut down

Photo by Morgan Hannah

This sweet holiday will go down in history as a viral one

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

This year Halloween is going to be dramatic one way or another. As an already highly anticipated and highly social event, 2020’s Halloween happens to fall on a Saturday night, a full moon, and the last day of daylight savings… making it even more tempting to stay up late celebrating in all kinds of wonderfully wicked ways.

The typical Canadian spends anywhere from $100 to $200 on Halloween and according to a half-decade-long poll by Statutory Holidays Canada. Halloween is the third most loved holiday out of 22 statutory holidays (even though Halloween is an unofficial holiday).

Unfortunately, if the typical trick-o-treating and big bougie parties occurs as per usual, people are afraid we could be looking at widespread virus transmission all across Canada, and possibly even the world. According to CTV News, it is still possible to hang onto old traditions, such as trick-o-treating, it’ll just have to look different this year. James Dark of Courtice, Ontario wrote an email to CTV News stating that “[he] fully believes the chances of [anyone] contracting COVID through collecting candy is very slim. We […] just need to be smart about it.” Some offered solutions are proper masks regardless of whether they go with your costume or not, using hand sanitizer regularly throughout the night, and candy-providers taking up spots outside on their front porches or steps to prevent doorbell ringing and gatherings. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam agrees that Halloween need not be canceled. In offering solutions, she stated in a briefing to Ottawa: “There’s some really interesting ideas where people are handing out treats at the end of a hockey stick or something, using a pool noodle to tell your kids how far they should be standing apart from each other. So, there are ways to actually manage this outdoors.”

But what about the older crowds? Those who prefer to cluster in bars and parties? Well, those previously mentioned rules apply—masks and hand sanitizer—as well as accepting that this year is bound to look a bit different than the last year and many years before. I believe alternative arrangements will have to be made to ensure that provincial COVID-19 regulations are met. Bubble parties with friends, family, and co-workers (people you see every day) can still be arranged at one another’s homes or at outside venues—the forests and national parks of BC are an excellent and super spooky option for getting lost with a small group of friends or family! One could also do a walking tour or one of the many other scary or aesthetic outdoor events.

It seems that Halloween doesn’t need to be cancelled this year, it’ll just look a bit different and people will need to be a bit more careful than expected.