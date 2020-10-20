Weekly crossword: Sounds like…

By Caroline Ho, Contributor
ACROSS
1. In this place… or with 1-down, a hint to the shaded squares
5. Prefix with “prime” or “par”
8. Grub
12. Abbr. in citations
13. Assessment, for short
15. What a cheetah can’t do
16. Quads
17. Addiction treatment facility
19. Church recess
20. Regret
21. Wind indicator (blood vessel)
23. Atomic no. 10
25. A large amount
26. Byproduct of fission (torso part)
31. Singer-songwriter Guthrie
32. Last name in furniture design
33. Catch
36. Fallback option
38. Provincial pol.
39. O3
41. Opposite NNE
42. At an angle
44. Sea eagle (var. sp.)
45. Meteor (sloped passageway)
48. Russian aristocrat
50. Vow
51. Doomed endeavour (harmonize)
55. Collection
58. Icy precipitation
59. State of matter
60. Flour used for naan
61. “__ upon a time…”
62. Attempt, as a shot
63. Father of Communism
64. Saw
65. Pod vegetable
66. Eins + zwei
DOWN
1. Listen
2. Caesar’s question
3. A Hogwarts house
4. Golfer Ernie
5. Tennis pro Williams
6. Part of the eye
7. Thai currency
8. Fancy neckwear
9. Was optimistic
10. Source of water in the desert
11. Songbird variety
14. “__-di-dah”
18. Present falsely
21. Great sadness
22. Red, in Italian
24. Musk of SpaceX
26. Short sleeps
27. Web addresses
28. Make a payment
29. 2008 Pixar film
30. Surname in violinmaking
33. Polaris
34. __ Karenina
35. Brewed beverage
37. Monotheistic religion believing in the unity of humanity
40. Enthusiasm
43. They’re taken in board games
45. Rode a bike
46. “Beats me.”
47. Lacuna
48. “A rose __ name…”
49. Disney __
51. Sabot or sneaker, e.g.
52. Received
53. Insult, idiomatically
54. Pull up
56. French 101 verb
57. Cab
60. Intel competitor