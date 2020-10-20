Weekly crossword: Sounds like…

By Caroline Ho, Contributor

ACROSS

1. In this place… or with 1-down, a hint to the shaded squares

5. Prefix with “prime” or “par”

8. Grub

12. Abbr. in citations

13. Assessment, for short

15. What a cheetah can’t do

16. Quads

17. Addiction treatment facility

19. Church recess

20. Regret

21. Wind indicator (blood vessel)

23. Atomic no. 10

25. A large amount

26. Byproduct of fission (torso part)

31. Singer-songwriter Guthrie

32. Last name in furniture design

33. Catch

36. Fallback option

38. Provincial pol.

39. O 3

41. Opposite NNE

42. At an angle

44. Sea eagle (var. sp.)

45. Meteor (sloped passageway)

48. Russian aristocrat

50. Vow

51. Doomed endeavour (harmonize)

55. Collection

58. Icy precipitation

59. State of matter

60. Flour used for naan

61. “__ upon a time…”

62. Attempt, as a shot

63. Father of Communism

64. Saw

65. Pod vegetable

66. Eins + zwei

DOWN

1. Listen

2. Caesar’s question

3. A Hogwarts house

4. Golfer Ernie

5. Tennis pro Williams

6. Part of the eye

7. Thai currency

8. Fancy neckwear

9. Was optimistic

10. Source of water in the desert

11. Songbird variety

14. “__-di-dah”

18. Present falsely

21. Great sadness

22. Red, in Italian

24. Musk of SpaceX

26. Short sleeps

27. Web addresses

28. Make a payment

29. 2008 Pixar film

30. Surname in violinmaking

33. Polaris

34. __ Karenina

35. Brewed beverage

37. Monotheistic religion believing in the unity of humanity

40. Enthusiasm

43. They’re taken in board games

45. Rode a bike

46. “Beats me.”

47. Lacuna

48. “A rose __ name…”

49. Disney __

51. Sabot or sneaker, e.g.

52. Received

53. Insult, idiomatically

54. Pull up

56. French 101 verb

57. Cab

60. Intel competitor