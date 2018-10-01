‘Have a nice day!’

By Caroline Ho, Assistant Editor
“Hi, what can I get for you today?”
Pure instinct; I barely hear the words I say
Too busy wondering, does my chipper voice betray
The depth of my bleak, jaded soul’s decay?
These cheery greetings—you must know they’re lies;
Can’t you see it in the dead look in my eyes
As I stare and wait for you to pick a size
Oh, and maybe add a side of fries?
Yes, I promise that this smoothie’s gluten-free,
No, I don’t know if you want Combo A or B,
I am only here to say, so pleasantly,
“Your total comes to $14.53.”
Why do I still work here? No one knows.
I hope you’re not so blind as to suppose
This is the sordid service life I chose?
Only 27 minutes left ’til close.
Maybe now you’ll hear my nihilism sound through;
Then again, I don’t expect it out of you
I know you don’t listen, no matter what I do—
‘Cause when I say, “Enjoy your meal!” you’ll say, “You too!”