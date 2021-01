Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Started seeing everything in green light.

Ripped the skin off my face for hours

in the washroom

mirror. Felt like a zombie:

telling myself to stop but my body

wouldn’t respond.

Burned my face from peeling skin.

“What have I done?”

Breakdown.

Spoke to myself like a conversation

between two people:

one a crying wreck

and a motherly figure

hesitatingly trying to configure

comfort in dismay.

“Shh, it’s okay.

Don’t cry. We’re okay.”