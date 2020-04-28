Help! I’m jealous of my sim’s life!

Screenshot of ‘The Sims Mobile’

Living vicariously through my sim’s undeserved freedom

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

I’ve recently started playing The Sims Mobile—and while it is very different and rather limiting in comparison to the latest Sims game, Sims 4, it’s still highly addicting. Especially now, during the COVID-19 period—the Sims is a refreshing restart to life. A chance to more easily cultivate the me that I wish to be. I mean, if it was that easy to have such a fit bod and amazing career, suffice it to say, I’d have been my best self a long time ago.

Admittedly (and if it isn’t quite obvious just yet), I must express my jealousy over my Sims character, crafted to look like a badass more successful version of myself. My character is currently a fashion designer who owns her property with a beautiful home (of which she doesn’t have to pay bills or a mortgage for—one of the many differences between Sims Mobile and Sims 4) and an expansive wardrobe. She has a gorgeous fiancé and multiple other suitors lined up, she is a complete socialite, a romantic, excellent at cooking, and best of all, she can actually leave her home!

My Sim goes for long walks in the park, enjoys delicious coffees at her local cafe, and delights in glamorous nights on the town! That’s right, I’m living vicariously through my sweet Sim, dressing her up in long, flowing gowns and snazzy tight jeans, attending beneficiaries, yoga classes, and throwing parties where the guests have no choice but to love my endless knock-knock jokes and stories about llamas walking into juice bars—what is it with the Sims and their obsession with llamas by the way?

Something that I truly do miss in real life that my Sim still appreciates is hugs and kisses. My partner and I are living very different lives during the pandemic—he’s still a front-line worker and I work from home, so we have to social distance from each other like nobody’s business. This means no kisses, pecks, smooches, or even hugs. So when my Sim gets the chance to go out on a date and she’s all cozied up close to her cutie; the stars are out and twinkling away, the night air is (imaginably so) fresh and crisp, that’s when I really can’t help but feel the green-eyed monster rear its ugly head. That’s when I can’t help but think my Sim truly is living her best life… maybe it’s time I try to do the same, as best I can during this difficult time. But for now, I’ll still enjoy watching her wander the streets of Market Square, chatting it up with fellow Sims in Parkside, and enjoying a yoga class and jog down the Waterfront.



