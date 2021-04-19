Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

in our own city

we know all the hidden alleys

and which are gritty

chipped bricks soaked in piss

and recognize the wise man’s graffiti

apart from an international art school graduate’s

committee

commissioned to ornament

the concrete factory’s exteriority

yards and vacant lots that belong to

no one

(we can take short-cuts through these)

a free-for-all rosemary bush in front

grab a bunch

grab a ton don’t touch

they’re doused in urine

we can reiterate what the masses of modernity

contemporaneity

chunks

were before

those who gentrify

decided what we need

heedless conjectures inattentive eye

we wouldn’t dare defy



we knew which poles didn’t come out of the ground

it was only these we locked our bikes to

are bikes too profound?

choose one unsound

we knew which fields got afternoon sun

where to lay and get undone

eat brunch

listen to grunge ideas rotund

goose shit stained the blanket’s front

we knew the location

of the cheapest liquor store

route most convenient and its hours

it’s ours

in our own city we thought we knew

how to read its cues

how to subdue

those who eyed what we created

delude

discernments askew