Home CREATIVE WORKS Its hours
CREATIVE WORKS

Its hours

by The Other Press
by The Other Press
Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

in our own city
we know all the hidden alleys    
and which are gritty
chipped bricks soaked in piss
and recognize the wise man’s graffiti
apart from an international art school graduate’s
committee
commissioned to ornament
the concrete factory’s exteriority

yards and vacant lots that belong to
no one 
(we can take short-cuts through these)
a free-for-all rosemary bush in front
grab a bunch
grab a ton      don’t touch
they’re doused in     urine

we can reiterate what the masses of modernity
contemporaneity
chunks
were before
those who gentrify
decided what we need
heedless conjectures                  inattentive eye
we wouldn’t dare defy

we knew which poles didn’t come out of the ground
it was only these we locked                      our bikes to
are bikes too         profound?
choose one unsound

we knew which fields got afternoon sun
where to lay and get undone
eat brunch
listen to grunge       ideas rotund
goose shit stained the blanket’s front

we knew the location
of the cheapest liquor store 
route most convenient        and its hours
it’s ours

in our own city we thought we knew
how to read its    cues
how to subdue
those who eyed what we created
delude
discernments askew

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinEmail

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.