Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

The police can’t arrest me because I could be lying.

It’s just a poem, after

all. Besides: no one has died yet, and no one is dying

(literal, or of laughter).

I enjoy speeding and closing my eyes—freedom high wheel

steering on its own. I’ve thrown

out morals of right and wrong. Frankly, I just want to feel

something. Grazing a street cone,

flying death wish on Patullo. Sure, I could be lying

No one’s died. I wasn’t trying.