Joy to the world and terrible Christmas films for all

Illustration by CJ Sommerfield

Christmas movies to marathon this season

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Hallmark movies are a blessing to the world. Well, to some people more than others. Anyone you ask will either be fully in love with them or hate them so much they get nauseous and proceed to ruin your day by complaining about how they’re all the same and super boring and blah blah blah…

Well, they pretty much are all the same. Similar actors playing similar roles with the same plotline (not to mention wearing the same green and red Christmas sweater on the movie cover). Though, that doesn’t mean they’re not also fantastic ways to get into the holiday spirit. For my cousins and I, we take them as an opportunity to drink the holiday spirit if you know what I mean (points for Hallmark-related drinking games).

There are plenty of other studios that bring the best of terrible Christmas movies too, though, and a wide variety of these are on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Homeless for the Holidays is not a classic. It’s not iconic. However, you should still watch it, simply because of the “wtf,” factor. The main character, Jack Baker (already amazing), gets screwed over at his job and fired. Then, nearly bankrupt during the holidays, he picks up work at a fast-food burger restaurant. For a movie of this type, you don’t get very attached to the “good” characters, but wow is it easy to hate the “bad” ones. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Princess Switch on Netflix (starring Vanessa Hudgens) is kind of fun? Normal girl goes on a trip and happens to run into girl who looks exactly like her—but is a princess! Princess hates her life, so they switch and bam! Sparks fly. I personally enjoy these escape movies a bit more than the usuals, so if you’re anything like me you might enjoy (hating on) A Princess for Christmas by Hallmark.

Holidate is a new movie on Netflix starring Emma Roberts who is constantly berated for being the only single sibling with no prospect of falling in love to much of the dismay of her mother. In turn, she seeks out a “Holidate”—a partner solely existing for holiday family and friend gatherings so you won’t be alone.

The Hallmark movie Cancel Christmas is about Santa Claus’ favourite holiday being cancelled because children have become too greedy. To this, Santa goes out of his way to teach two kids about the value of charity—as if simply teaching two kids how to be good people will turn the tides for the rest of the world.