KFC’s famous chicken chicken sandwich review

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

The finger lickin’ good sandwich

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Nothing is quite like KFC’s chicken sandwiches.

There are many restaurants that offer a variety of different styles and flavours of the chicken sandwich, but one of the best options is Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). The chicken is floured in Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices and fried in a pressure fryer to give it a taste that will guarantee that you will lick your fingers. There are a few places recently offering new chicken-based sandwiches, including the infamous Popeye’s chicken sandwich and the delicious Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich, but nothing is quite like KFC’s chicken sandwiches.

KFC’s chicken sandwich offerings include the Big Crunch where a crispy chicken breast is fried and put in a sandwich. It is better with the Spicy Big Crunch which has a spicy sauce that is creamy and bold. Recently, KFC offered a new chicken sandwich that has the spirit of the chicken that you would expect from KFC and on par with the new chicken sandwiches that are being offered.

Photo by Billy Bui

The KFC famous chicken chicken sandwich is a chicken breast floured in the secret recipe but also dipped in buttermilk, fried, and topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy sauce. It is not as big as the Big Crunch, but the chicken breast still has a lot of meat. The sandwich is like the Buttermilk Chicken Club which hopefully Triple-O’s will offer again soon. While the famous chicken chicken sandwich does not have a loud crunch, it is as good as the Big Crunch. Also, the entire sandwich is as good as the Big Crunch with its artisan bun, which is soft and adds cushion to the chicken breast. The pickles in the sandwich give it a tangy southern taste and the spicy sauce makes the sandwich exciting. The meat is juicy and the sandwich is large like the Buttermilk Chicken Club, so it will take a while to eat it all.

The famous chicken chicken sandwich might be KFC’s best item and will guarantee that you lick your fingers.